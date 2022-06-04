ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge leads Yankees against the Tigers following 4-hit performance

 5 days ago

Detroit Tigers (21-31, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (37-15, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-4, 5.25 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (3-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -296, Tigers +240; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers after Aaron Judge had four hits against the Tigers on Friday.

New York has a 21-7 record in home games and a 37-15 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 2.78 ERA, which leads the AL.

Detroit is 21-31 overall and 7-16 on the road. The Tigers have gone 9-24 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge has nine doubles and 20 home runs while hitting .316 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 11-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has nine doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .199 for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 11-for-30 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .270 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports
The Associated Press

Guardians host the Athletics to open 4-game series

Oakland Athletics (20-38, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (26-26, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-3, 6.06 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Oakland Athletics on Thursday...
CLEVELAND, OH
