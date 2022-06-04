ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New York visits Tampa Bay with 2-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

New York Rangers (52-24-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -171, Rangers +145; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Rangers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won 3-2 in the last meeting.

Tampa Bay is 24-8-6 at home and 51-23-8 overall. The Lightning have a +57 scoring differential, with 285 total goals scored and 228 conceded.

New York is 52-24-6 overall and 24-13-2 in road games. The Rangers are 42-5-2 in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 42 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has four goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has scored 22 goals with 74 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, four penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Brayden Point: out (leg).

Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

