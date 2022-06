NEW JERSEY – F&S Produce Co of Vineland, NJ is recalling a limited quantity of Protein Power Snack, because it contains a cup of 0.75oz JIF peanut butter which has the potential of being contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO