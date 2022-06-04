ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Flooding Across South Florida After Tropical System Dumps Heavy Rain

Cover picture for the articlePortions of South Florida were experiencing the impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One from major rainfall across the area. The National Weather Service reports 11 inches of rain fell...

Flooding Woes Continue After Storms in SW Miami-Dade

Portions of southwest Miami-Dade County that were drenched by weekend storms from what became Tropical Storm Alex are still dealing with flooding from storms that came across the area Monday and Tuesday. NBC 6 viewer Jorge Mario Gomez sent video showing flooding Tuesday morning in Cutler Bay along Southwest 84th...
Tropical Storm Alex, 1st of season, forms

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was located about 270 miles (435 kilometers) northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. Parts of...
6 to Know: Residents Call for FAA to Change Flights Paths Out of Miami Airport

No. 1 - A man was fatally shot by a Miami-Dade police officer in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday evening, according to the director of MDPD. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. when officials received a call from an individual saying he would kill someone at the location of Northwest 117th Avenue near 114th Street if officers did not arrive within minutes. Two uniformed patrol officers responded from the northside district, arriving in marked police vehicles. One MDPD officer observed a white male in his 70s armed with what appeared to be a rifle. When the man did not comply with the officer's directions, the officer discharged his firearm, killing the man. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate and provide a full report to the State Attorney's office and MDPD.
LIVE RADAR: Scattered downpours possible as tropical disturbance moves through South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few, gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s. Wind gusts at times will be on the order of 20-30mph, especially south of Orlando.
The storm that wasn't: Soggy system brought little wind, dumped 7-9 inches on parts of PBC

After a couple days of dread and buildup, the potential tropical cyclone that wasn't began moving out to sea Saturday afternoon after bringing downpours to some parts of South Florida, but little more than an average rainy day to others. The National Weather Service canceled its flood advisory and tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County on Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain has ended, and major flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat in the county, NWS said,...
BREAKING: Miami, South Florida Bracing for More than Foot of Rain

DEVELOPING STORY: Catastrophic flooding has already begun to submerge Miami and other parts of South Florida as a tropical storm system moves from the Gulf of Mexico into the Atlantic Ocean. Severe flooding has already been reported in Naples. And some towns have already reported as much as 10 inches of rainfall. Last night hundreds of Miami club-goers were trapped when streets were turned into rivers. Click here to watch videos of the flooding.
Six Haitian Delegates in Florida for Special Olympics Reported Missing

Six Haitian delegates in Florida for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games have gone missing, authorities said Tuesday. No foul play is suspected in their disappearance from the games' venue in Kissimmee, part of Disney World's property near Orlando. "All of them turned in their room keys, and left behind...
What's Closed in South Florida Due to Impacts From Potential Tropical Cyclone One

Several events and services in South Florida cities will not take place Saturday due to the impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One. The city of Miami Beach has canceled bulk waste drop-off while rescheduling events such as a CPR training program. The city of North Miami Beach has postponed Sunday's Movies on the Lawn event.
Tropical system to bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
Storm Damages Home, Rain Floods Streets in Broward

Jovanna Hernandez had no idea why neighbors came rushing over to her family’s home Friday until she went out outside and saw a tree on top of their roof. “We weren’t sure what happened until we came out, and we saw the tree on top of the shelf in the back,” Hernandez said.
Tropical system to make landfall Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical disturbance over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will bring some heavy rain to a portion of the Suncoast tonight into Saturday morning. The 5 o’clock advisory from the National Hurricane Center placed the tropical disturbance about 350 miles southwest of Fort Myers, or a bit more than 400 miles from the Suncoast. It’s moving toward the northeast near 7 mph and may still become a tropical depression or tropical storm prior to moving ashore over Southwest Florida early Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center said top sustained winds are near 40 mph.
Tampa Bay's dolphins might be up to something

Are dolphins in Tampa Bay behaving in unusual ways? And if so, what's causing it? Those are the questions on the minds of locals after several odd incidents.And, caveat: We have way more questions than answers.What's happening: Late last week, criminal defense lawyer Bjorn Brunvand filmed a dolphin approach his dock on the intracoastal waterway in Largo, turn on its side, and swim along his seawall sideways for a spell before disappearing into the depths. He's lived there since 2005 and has never seen such behavior.And on Sunday, while fishing for snapper near the Weedon Island Preserve, Ben's daughter filmed...
