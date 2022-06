San Diego artist Miki Iwasaki knew he wanted to move his family as close to the coast as possible. He and his wife, both surfers, had fond memories of growing up in beach towns. Their two young kids already seemed to share their love of the ocean, but beach visits meant a drive from their Sherman Heights home, a place they admit they’d already started to outgrow. Then an Ocean Beach property right by a favorite surf spot went on the market.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO