Misha Rohozhyn, the Ukrainian refugee who John Cena went to go visit, wanted to say hello to Alexa Bliss and Bliss has responded to the greeting. As you may know, Cena traveled to the Netherlands to visit the 19 year-old Ukrainian, who has Down syndrome and cannot speak, after his story was profiled in The Wall Street Journal. Misha’s mother soothed him during the escape by promising him that they would find Cena, who is his hero, once they were free from bombardnment.

WWE ・ 9 HOURS AGO