Omar Abdulrahman: UAE's nearly man has one final shot at glory in World Cup play-off

French striker Alexandre Lacazette has re-signed for former club Lyon, following his departure from Arsenal at the end of his contract.The 31-year-old spent five years in North London after signing from the Ligue 1 club in 2017 and has returned to the Groupama Stadium on a three-year contract.Olympique Lyonnais stated that tempting Lacazette back was their “priority” for several months and signing him “testifies to the great ambitions of the club”.Lacazette played 275 matches and scored 129 goals in his first stint with the club, after coming through the youth system.Arsenal are in the market for at least one replacement forward this summer, with Eddie Nketiah also out of contract and without a new agreement as yet and former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having departed during the winter transfer window.More to follow... Read More Cyclist crashes into wife as she takes pictures of him crossing finish lineArsenal confirm Alexandre Lacazette will leave club this summerFootball transfer rumours: Arsenal identify Gabriel Jesus as primary target

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 47 MINUTES AGO