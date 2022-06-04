Omar Abdulrahman: UAE's nearly man has one final shot at glory in World Cup play-off
By Emma Smith
goal.com
5 days ago
Many believe the UAE international is the best Asian footballer never to play in Europe, but he could earn his place in the spotlight this week. With the final spots at the 2022 World Cup set to be decided this month, much of the focus has been on Ukraine's heroic bid...
A furious mother has released photographs of her eight-year-old daughter forced to sleep on the floor at Faro Airport after EasyJet cancelled their flight home at the last minute. Amy Holder, 34, says her family was left stranded at the airport in Portugal without warning at 11.20pm on Saturday as...
SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States and China are expected to use Asia's top security meeting this week to trade blows over everything from Taiwan's sovereignty to the war in Ukraine, although both sides have indicated a willingness to discuss managing differences. The Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts top-level...
French striker Alexandre Lacazette has re-signed for former club Lyon, following his departure from Arsenal at the end of his contract.The 31-year-old spent five years in North London after signing from the Ligue 1 club in 2017 and has returned to the Groupama Stadium on a three-year contract.Olympique Lyonnais stated that tempting Lacazette back was their “priority” for several months and signing him “testifies to the great ambitions of the club”.Lacazette played 275 matches and scored 129 goals in his first stint with the club, after coming through the youth system.Arsenal are in the market for at least one replacement forward this summer, with Eddie Nketiah also out of contract and without a new agreement as yet and former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having departed during the winter transfer window.More to follow... Read More Cyclist crashes into wife as she takes pictures of him crossing finish lineArsenal confirm Alexandre Lacazette will leave club this summerFootball transfer rumours: Arsenal identify Gabriel Jesus as primary target
