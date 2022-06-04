ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wear Orange' events come to Morris to remember gun violence victims, call for change

By Kyle Morel, Morristown Daily Record
Daily Record
 5 days ago

MORRISTOWN — A series of events this weekend in Morris County commemorate an annual nationwide campaign against gun violence in the wake of one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

Morristown kicked off the local events commemorating Wear Orange Weekend, which honors lives lost to gun violence at the beginning of June each year. Roughly 50 people gathered at noon Friday in front of the town hall before dispersing to tie orange ribbons on lamp posts throughout the county seat.

The Morristown event was one of three in the county organized by the local chapter of Moms Demand Action, a grassroots group fighting for measures to reduce the number of people injured or killed by guns each year. The weekend also included another ribbon-tying demonstration in Madison Friday afternoon and a Chatham rally Saturday morning.

"We're sick of the assault weapons. We're sick of our children being attacked in school, hospitals, synagogues, churches, malls, everywhere we go," said Morristown Council Vice President Sandi Mayer. "It's time to stop, and the only way we're going to make change in this country is if we elect the people who will make that change."

The Wear Orange movement, according to the initiative's website , was created to honor Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed on a Chicago playground in January 2013. Her friends responded to her death by wearing orange, the color hunters wear to protect themselves in the woods.

The first official Wear Orange day took place on June 2, 2015, on what would have been Hadiya's 18th birthday. The movement has since expanded to three days each year: National Gun Violence Awareness Day, on the first Friday in June, and Wear Orange Weekend the following two days.

Theresa Piliero, one of the leaders of the Morris County Moms Demand Action chapter, said Friday that the group is in favor of "common sense" gun legislation. Such measures include universal background checks and the closing of "loopholes" that prevent domestic abusers from easily accessing guns.

"We believe that everyone has the right to lawfully own a firearm, but we believe with that right comes a responsibility," Piliero said.

This year's Wear Orange Weekend comes 10 days after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting prompted student walkouts in schools throughout the country, including local demonstrations in Morristown and Ridgewood.

In the past 10 days, Piliero said, more than 500,000 people nationwide "took an action to get involved" in the campaign to end gun violence. She also noted that the Uvalde shooting likely contributed to a slightly larger turnout at this year's local Wear Orange events.

Organizers of Friday's rally encouraged attendees to reach out to lawmakers and advocate for safer gun laws on social media. The hope, Piliero said, is "that this can spread across the nation and we can finally, after years of senseless gun violence, end this carnage that is hurting and decimating our nation."

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: 'Wear Orange' events come to Morris to remember gun violence victims, call for change

Daily Record

Daily Record

