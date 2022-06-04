ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Luxury home buyers are spending less – but they'll still come off better than the average buyer, a Florida real-estate agent says

By Ryan Hogg
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhWz5_0g0HXLj900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnL0Z_0g0HXLj900
A $13.5 million home in Fort Lauderdale marketed by Premier Estate Properties. It may now be out of reach for some millionaire buyers.

Premier Estate Properties

  • The housing market is beginning to feel some effects of rising inflation and interest rates.
  • Even luxury buyers are expected to cut back on million dollar homes, according to an agent.
  • But overall, cash purchases and low supply will keep them buying homes at a similar rate.

Buyers of luxury properties are likely to change their behavior amid worsening economic conditions, but they'll still come off better than the average buyer, the boss of a luxury Florida agency has said.

Gerard Liguori is the co-owner of Premier Estate Properties, a Florida-based brokerage that sells properties exclusively in excess of $1 million in value, alongside twin brother Joe Liguori, and Carmen N. D'Angelo, Jr. He told Insider that his buyers weren't likely to be entirely shielded from the current economic headwinds.

Premier Estates, with offices in Florida locations including Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach sold $3.1 billion worth of property last year, and its average sale value is around $8 million, according to Liguori.

'Instead of buying a $10 million home, they may buy a $7 million home'

Analysts are largely in agreement that a housing bubble isn't currently engulfing the US market, with 22 out of 32 experts telling Insider it was unlikely . But it doesn't mean frugality isn't returning. Home sales plunged 17% last month , indicating cooling sentiment among buyers, while Insider's William Edwards reported an economist who predicted the last bubble saying house prices would likely fall .

Liguori said these headwinds were beginning to move up to a lot of his buyers. "People realize they don't have as much purchasing power, and sales are slowing up in all sectors," he said. "It hasn't hit our market quite yet, but I'm sure that it will."

Liguori said the company saw strong growth last year following a migration of wealthy buyers from New York, Chicago, and California. But a downturn in the stock market now threatens those buyers' spending power, Liguori said.

The S&P 500, the index tracking the top 500 public US companies, has lost more than 17% of its value since the start of the year, while the NASDAQ 100 has lost more than a quarter. That, Liguori said, could impact sales, with buyers either investing or working directly in stock markets.

Liguori cited an example of a client who works in New York, who was holding off a purchase in the Hamptons for more than $1 million.

"A few months ago we would have had it done, but now, because of the stock market there's a little more hesitation," Liguori said, indicating that homes going for between $1 million and $3 million were more reliant on financing.

At the higher end, Liguori added clients may show some restraint. "Instead of buying a $10 million home, they may buy a $7 million home," he said.

More cash, fewer problems

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xu9QU_0g0HXLj900
A $12 million property in Vero Beach, Florida.

Premier Estate Properties

But rich homebuyers, in general, will be largely shielded from the headwinds faced by the average buyer.

Millions of Americans are thought to have been priced out of the housing market this year by rising interest rates. But most buyers of luxury homes, Liguori said, were purchasing with cash. This means they would be insulated from mortgage rate increases.

Indeed, with inflation rising, Liguori said buyers had an incentive to put cash into assets before it becomes devalued, while homes, he said, offered a safer investment than stock markets right now.

"A lot of people want to diversify their portfolio," Liguori said. "So sometimes when the stock market comes down, they'll diversify into real estate, or gold. So that has a little bit of an offset."

The final reason was supply. Like the wider market, where housing supply is near record lows, Liguori has watched the company's inventory half over the last year, resulting in homes that sold for $600 per square foot last year going for $1,200 per square foot now.

In turn, Liguori suggested, the problems pricing out the average first-time buyer would likely work to embolden luxury purchases. In other words, housing inequality won't be corrected by a possible downturn.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Vero Beach, FL
State
California State
Local
Florida Real Estate
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Real Estate
City
Boca Raton, FL
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Homes#Housing Inequality#Housing Market#Estate Agent#Home Sales#Premier Estate Properties#Premier Estates
24/7 Wall St.

10 US Cities Where Home Prices Are Actually Falling

Economic signs point to a cool-down in the nation’s housing market. Twenty-eight property analysts polled by Reuters in May predicted U.S. home prices would rise 10.3% this year based on the Case/Shiller index. While that estimate may sound promising, it is well off from the current pace of around 20%. That means that prices in […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Motley Fool

Here's Where the Housing Market Is Headed in June

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Since the start of the year, the U.S....
BUSINESS
Thrillist

Southwest's Newest Flight Deal Has Fares as Low as $49

This summer is going to be a busy one for travel. Unfortunately, we've already seen prices spike in ways we haven't seen in years. Luckily, Southwest Airlines has got you covered with its newest flight deal with super discounted one-way fares for anyone looking to get in one last trip before the end of the summer.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Losing Iconic Casino Attraction

Las Vegas Strip casinos offer so much more than hotel rooms, casinos, restaurants, and shows. The massive properties owned by companies including MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report, and others need, and provide, more than just those things to attract customers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Business Insider

A Black couple who retired early says there's a 'Black tax' on common wealth-building strategies

Kiersten and Julien Saunders left their corporate jobs before they turned 40. They joined the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) community. However, the couple didn't feel like the wealth-building strategies they learned accounted for their lived experience. This article is part of the "Re/Thinking Re/Tirement" series focused on inspiring financial planning...
ATLANTA, GA
Business Insider

Business Insider

520K+
Followers
33K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy