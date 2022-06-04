ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ukraine's biggest food producer says the global food crisis could spell catastrophe and impact 'hundreds of millions of people'

By Urooba Jamal
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXNsy_0g0HXKqQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBMKe_0g0HXKqQ00
Families take advantage of free food while waiting to take transport to the border with Poland on March 12, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

  • The head of Ukraine's biggest food producer, MHP, says the food crisis could become catastrophic.
  • "I see no clear path to light in the tunnel," John Rich, MHP's executive chairman, told Insider.
  • Without the opening of Ukraine's blocked ports, millions of tons of MHP's harvest could spoil.

Catastrophe. Apocalypse. These are the words on the tip of John Rich's tongue as he oversees operations for MHP, Ukraine's biggest food producer, as the war in the country rages on.

The World Food Programme (WFP) — the food-assistance branch of the United Nations — hasn't gone as far as saying that the situation could be apocalyptic, but it does believe the war's effect, especially due to curtailed exports of key grains, could spell a "hunger catastrophe." According to an April WFP report , up to 323 million could become food insecure in 2022 due to the conflict, up from a prewar baseline of 276 million people.

"I see no clear path to light in the tunnel," Rich, MHP's executive chairman, told Insider, adding that without a resolution to the food crisis, he believes that "hundreds of millions of people across the planet" will be impacted.

The solution is glaringly obvious but bottlenecked by geopolitical strife. Ukraine's ports along the Black Sea are blocked by Russia, peppered with mines, and otherwise unsafe to pass through due to fighting. But they're key to ensuring the flow of Ukraine's commodities that feed large swathes of the world, including by providing 12% and 17% of the global supply of wheat and corn.

Rich sits at the helm of the crisis and echoed the rallying cry of global food security experts since the start of the conflict: open the ports. He fears that his company's production of key grains could go to waste otherwise.

The London-listed company produces poultry and cultivates grain. Its workers have adjusted to the "new normal" of making essential food deliveries in a warzone, with missiles flying above them.

"We won't be exporting much out of Ukraine this year," said the chairman. "God knows how long it will take us because it is extremely difficult."

In fact, 45 million tons of MHP's harvest could sit in storage this year, a harvest that normally "feeds the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, everybody," according to Rich.

Certain crops, Rich pointed out, oxidize faster than others, such as sunflower seeds, a crop that is among those stranded in Ukraine's seaports, including its largest, the Port of Odessa.

Spoiled crops are a worry because MHP's production of harvest hasn't been impacted by the war, Rich said. This is because most of the company's operations are in the West and southwest of Ukraine, where not much fighting has happened. Additionally, MHP had all of its inputs for the 2022 season purchased and stored in 2021.

So MHP is on track to produce a quarter of a million tons of wheat this summer. But due to a combination of difficulties in exporting it and lower consumption within Ukraine due to fleeing residents, a bulk of it could end up sitting in storage.

On May 26, a senior Russian government official said the Kremlin would allow ships carrying food to leave Ukrainian ports in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, per Interfax news agency. Ukraine called the suggestion "clear blackmail," according to CNN.

With ports blocked, exports out of Ukraine to ease the growing food crisis will have to take place by rail. According to Rich, that solution poses a number of challenges due to changing rail gauges between Ukraine and the EU. It will also be slow because of customs processes, and sanitary and veterinary checks between borders, he added.

The pandemic and China's subsequent zero-COVID policy , as well as climate change ravaging crops through droughts and storms worldwide, was already threatening food security for millions prior to the war, Rich said.

"The war was really what broke the camel's back," he added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rich
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Ukraine#Food Crisis#European Union#Mhp#The World Food Programme#Wfp#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
China
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

520K+
Followers
33K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy