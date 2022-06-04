Southeastern finally selects new superintendent after protracted, messy search

EASTON – After a long and complicated search fraught with challenges , the Southeastern Regional School Committee has selected Holly McClanan to replace the retiring Luis Lopes as superintendent for the next school year.

McClanan currently serves as the district's assistant superintendent of human resources, grants and compliance, where she garnered more than $1.8 million in competitive grant funding for the district within three years.

“I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to assume this new role at Southeastern and to build on the legacy of achievement that has been established over the last 15 years,” McClanan said, according to a press release announcing the selection.

McClanan assumed the role of assistant superintendent in 2020 after joining the district in 2013 as director of human resources.

Lopes has held the position of superintendent since 2007 and will retire in August.

The committee endured various mistakes and challenges throughout the selection process that pushed the selection off track by at least several weeks.

With five candidates left in the running, School Committee Chair Tony Branch directed the committee to rank the candidates via email ahead of an April 12 committee meeting.

After announcing the results at the public meeting, it was discovered that one member failed to rank properly, leading to an inaccurate count of the votes and requiring a revote.

Committee member Mindy Kempner, who represents Sharon, submitted an Open Meeting Law complaint following the initial email vote, stating that since the ballots were cast through private emails, it violated Open Meeting Law.

"It's important that our thought process be public," Kempner said in a committee meeting held on April 25.

Jim Hardy, of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, a longtime field director for the private association, aided the committee through the Open Meeting Law violation. He recommend that the committee throw out the email votes and recast them.

"You can't have secret ballots as a public body," he said.

Branch apologized for the incident.

The Attorney General has not yet made a ruling on the complaint.

McClanan was one of two internal candidates, along with Southeastern Principal Leslie Weckesser.

“It was a difficult decision, both internal candidates have made significant contributions to the school. We look forward to having Holly lead us forward, while recognizing the contributions of our principal and her core value of children first," Branch said, per the press release.

McClanan also serves as chair of the district’s Safety Committee and is a Title IX co-coordinator.

