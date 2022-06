The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly investigating whether Binance's BNB token was a security at the time of its sale in 2017. Bloomberg reported Monday that the SEC has launched a probe into the BNB token. The US securities regulator is taking a look at the early days of the exchange, examining whether the sale of its BNB token during a 2017 initial coin offering amounted to an unregistered sale of securities.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO