Wayne, NJ

William Paterson University renames science hall after philanthropic husband and wife

By Philip DeVencentis, NorthJersey.com
 5 days ago

WAYNE — A science building on the campus of William Paterson University will forever bear the names of a retired professor and her late husband, who donated their savings for scholarships and student research.

Officials at the university renamed the 50-year-old Science Hall East after Dorothy and George Hennings to acknowledge their undisclosed gift.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the building, Hennings said the dedication will help her overcome the loss of her husband, who died in September 2016. He would have turned 100 this month.

"When I see that," Hennings said of their names on the 165,000-square-foot building, it "makes me feel pretty good."

Then, she bared an intimate fact.

"My husband married me," Hennings said, "knowing I couldn't have children. That's love. Isn't it?"

With no direct heir and no one to carry on her husband's name, she said, they decided to contribute to higher learning.

Hennings, also a published author, recited an ode she wrote in memory of her husband. It said, in part: "George taught me much of what I know; to see and love the land with open eyes and helpful hand; to care for, to generously give to those without, to love all livings about."

Richard Helldobler, the president of William Paterson, said on behalf of the university that he was "very grateful" to receive the donation, which he called an "investment in New Jersey's future."

"Given the ongoing disruption across education and beyond," he said, such monetary support will be "increasingly important to the health and vitality of the university."

Helldobler also playfully noted that students who gravitate toward alliteration will find Hennings Hall an "easy place" to gather.

Hennings and her husband have a greater connection to Kean University, where they met and taught for a total of 63 years. In March 2020, she reportedly gave the Union County institution the largest donation that it ever received.

And in September, Hennings was a special guest at a ceremony to rename Preakness Hall after her late sister, Barbara Moll Grant, who died at 86 in July 2019. She donated $5 million to the university for the creation of a scholarship fund in her name.

Grant was a 1954 alumna of the university and a professor there for 35 years.

Hennings became close with William Paterson officials following her sister's death, they said, and that relationship ultimately led to her recent donation.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: William Paterson University renames science hall after philanthropic husband and wife

