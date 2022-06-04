ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Agendas for the week of June 6

 5 days ago
Aberdeen City Council

Meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the city council chambers at the Municipal Building, 123 S. Lincoln St. Agenda items of note:

  • Consider finance officer employment agreement for Jordan McQuillen.
  • Consider acceptance of $18.9 million state grant for Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements.
  • Consider Tax Increment Financing District for a retirement community and public park.

Brown County Commission

Meets at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Brown County Courthouse Annex, 25 Market St. Agenda items of note:

  • Hold bid opening for entertainment consultants.
  • reconvene on Friday at 2 p.m. to canvass the votes from Tuesday's primary election.

For a full county agenda, visit brown.sd.us/node/454.

Park and Recreation Board

Meets at noon Wednesday at the Eagles Nest at the Aberdeen Recreation and Cultural Center, 225 Third Ave. SE.

Aberdeen Regional Airport Board

Meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Airport meeting room, 4740 Sixth Ave. S.E.

K.O. Lee Aberdeen Public Library

Meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 215 Fourth Ave. S.E.

Aberdeen Board of Zoning Adjustment

Meets at 8 a.m. Thursday in the in the city council chambers at the Municipal Building at 123 S. Lincoln St. Agenda items of note:

  • Request for open storage at 19 N. Jackson St.
  • Sign variances at 409 Third Ave. S.E. and lot frontage variance at 1127 Ninth Ave. S.W.
  • Special exceptions for the construction of mini storage at 1603 Eighth Ave. N.E. and 1021 Olive Drive.
  • Parking width variance at 12, 18 and 20 Fourth Ave. S.E. and 404, 410, 414 and 420 S. Lincoln St.
  • Appeal to expand the number of bitcoin mining units from 70 to 150 at 605 East Drive.

For full city agendas, visit aberdeen.sd.us/AgendaCenter.

