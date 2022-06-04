Agendas for the week of June 6

Aberdeen City Council

Meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the city council chambers at the Municipal Building, 123 S. Lincoln St. Agenda items of note:

Consider finance officer employment agreement for Jordan McQuillen.

Consider acceptance of $18.9 million state grant for Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements.

Consider Tax Increment Financing District for a retirement community and public park.

Brown County Commission

Meets at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Brown County Courthouse Annex, 25 Market St. Agenda items of note:

Hold bid opening for entertainment consultants.

reconvene on Friday at 2 p.m. to canvass the votes from Tuesday's primary election.

For a full county agenda, visit brown.sd.us/node/454.

Park and Recreation Board

Meets at noon Wednesday at the Eagles Nest at the Aberdeen Recreation and Cultural Center, 225 Third Ave. SE.

Aberdeen Regional Airport Board

Meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Airport meeting room, 4740 Sixth Ave. S.E.

K.O. Lee Aberdeen Public Library

Meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 215 Fourth Ave. S.E.

Aberdeen Board of Zoning Adjustment

Meets at 8 a.m. Thursday in the in the city council chambers at the Municipal Building at 123 S. Lincoln St. Agenda items of note:

Request for open storage at 19 N. Jackson St.

Sign variances at 409 Third Ave. S.E. and lot frontage variance at 1127 Ninth Ave. S.W.

Special exceptions for the construction of mini storage at 1603 Eighth Ave. N.E. and 1021 Olive Drive.

Parking width variance at 12, 18 and 20 Fourth Ave. S.E. and 404, 410, 414 and 420 S. Lincoln St.

Appeal to expand the number of bitcoin mining units from 70 to 150 at 605 East Drive.

For full city agendas, visit aberdeen.sd.us/AgendaCenter.