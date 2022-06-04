ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville Company Announces Official Launch of New App CliquePrize to Help Small Businesses

Founders Cinnamon Entertainment Group LLC announces the launch of a new iOS mobile app CliquePrize. The launch comes after years of careful planning and development to bring small business owners a progressive new marketing opportunity. Print ads and business card fishbowl sweepstakes are a thing of the past. CliquePrize will help you grow your small business by helping you to offer giveaways of value that will generate an ROI! CliquePrize is a versatile app that would benefit many small Nashville businesses such as restaurants, beauty salons, kennels, lawn care, boutiques, retail service providers and more. To learn more about CliquePrize, visit their website, www.cliqueprize.com and download the CliquePrize app exclusively on the Apple App Store.

“CliquePrize solves business targeting issues by focusing on local small businesses and their customers. Before this mobile app, promotions were national which resulted in a lot of wasted reach. With a local marketing list, now small businesses can reach a more highly relevant and engaged customer.” – Rob Salerno, CEO and founder of CliquePrize and Cinnamon Entertainment Group LLC

To get started:

  • Create a Sponsor account and get verified as a small business which includes a FREE Bullseye! business listing
  • Pick A Prize Giveaway
  • As a Sponsor, you are responsible to giveaway and fulfill a prize to the winner when you host a Sweepstakes. For example, a FREE Offer for TWO! Think of something your customers would want to win from you. The better the prize, the more Entrants you’ll receive
  • Purchase a Base Package Upfront
  • Upload your assets (logo & background) or use one of our 45+ templates as well as base Rules & Terms/Privacy policy or custom
  • After your promotion is over, you can fulfill either the digital (barcode) or physical (sent via a major delivery carrier) prize to the winner

MISSION STATEMENT:
CliquePrize seeks to create a meaningful dialog and understanding of customer needs and behaviors with small businesses through the power of digital promotions.

VISION STATEMENT:
We make Promotions fun and easy to use for Consumers while Small Businesses can learn critical data. Following the promotion, both parties end up more satisfied as the exchange becomes more relevant and offers are delivered in a local targeted, yet highly intentional way.

