Tennessee State

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 29, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
 5 days ago

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 29 to June 3.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 29, 2022 appeared first on

Wawa Food Market Announces Expansion into Tennessee

The food market Wawa has announced its expansion into Tennessee. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Nashville store in 2025 with the potential for up to 40 stores in the market in the future. In a statement the company released, they shared, "With a commitment to Fulfilling Lives in our community, we're […]
Inaugural Nashville Cannabis Chat Live Event Takes Place June 8, Tickets Still Available

Big Plan Holdings, the Nashville-based diversified family office led by Josh and Tara Joseph, is hosting the inaugural Nashville Cannabis Chat Live event in Nashville on June 8, 2022. Leading cannabis experts Josh Joseph,David Belsky, and Jordan Reed will guide an informative and engaging evening of knowledge and insight about one of the hottest topics in the country. Tickets […]
MTSU Stock Horse Riders Earn Two National Championship Team Titles

As evidenced by two national championships during the same week, riders for Middle Tennessee State University's stock horse team definitely enjoy competing in Texas. Competing late in the semester at the American Stock Horse Association Collegiate and National Show in Sweetwater, Texas — and for the first time in Division 1 — MTSU defeated Texas Tech […]
Four Persons Arrested in Dickson Following Monday Robbery of ATM Technician in Nashville

Four Texans who are alleged to have carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine at 645 Thompson Lane at 10:40 a.m. today are in custody due to the outstanding work of Nashville Police Department detectives, helicopter crews from the Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol, […]
McCrary Sisters Share Funeral Information for Sister Deobrah McCrary

Deborah McCrary, a member of the legendary McCrary Sisters music group, passed away June 1, 2022, at the age of 67. The McCrary Sisters shared the following on the loss of their sister, Deborah McCrary, yesterday, June 1, 2022:  "It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved sister […]
OBITUARY: Nathan Bradley Crouch

Nathan Bradley Crouch, age 26, of Ashland City, TN passed away, Monday, June 6, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Born in Nashville, TN. He was the son of Ernest and Minnie Peden Crouch. Nathan had worked in Construction and loved being outside, going muddin', hunting, fishing, 4 wheelin', and off-roading. Survivors include his parents: […]
Nashville Homicide Detectives Trying to Identify Suspect Vehicle in February 2021 Murder

Homicide detectives continue to ask for the community's assistance in identifying the dark Dodge Charger with tinted windows involved in the February 2021 fatal shooting of Eric Thompson Jr., 23, of Nashville. Thompson and two passengers had left a tattoo shop in Madison when shots were fired at his silver Kia Forte on Briley Parkway […]
Gov. Lee Issues Executive Order to Enhance School Safety

On Monday, June 6, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order directing accountability measures for school safety and an evaluation of training for Tennessee law enforcement. The order also establishes additional resources to support parents, teachers and law enforcement in improving school security practices. "Parents need to have full confidence that their children are […]
Celebrate Ernest Day 2022 at Montgomery Bell State Park

The famous film Ernest Goes to Camp was filmed in Dickson County at Montgomery Bell State Park. On Saturday, June 11th, from 2pm – 10pm, Ernest Day 2022 will celebrate the movie with lots of fun outdoor activities. The event is free of charge to attend. There will be scheduled nature hikes, an Ernest looks […]
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 6, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: June 6 – June 12, 2022. CMA Fest 2022 Thursday, June 9 – Sunday, June 12 CMA Fest […]
Temporary Safety Barrier to be Installed Along the Natchez Trace Double Arch Bridge

On June 6, 2022, the National Park Service (NPS) began construction of a temporary safety barrier on Double Arch Bridge (Milepost 438) near Nashville, Tennessee. Motorists and bicyclists should expect one-lane closures, 10-to-15-minute traffic delays, and Birdsong Hollow pullout to be closed. The bridge will be closed to pedestrians and hikers for the project duration. […]
Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

A look at COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Sumner, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson. The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Last update: May 28, 2022 Cheatham Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable) 11,093 Deceased 124 Average Number of Cases Per Day Over […]
Body Cam Footage of Nashville Police Officers Confronting and Wound Gunman Inside Liquor Store

From Metro Police Department Two Nashville Police officers shot and wounded a 40-year-old gunman Thursday night during an exchange of gunfire inside Frugal MacDoogal liquor store on Division Street. Officers arrived on the scene less than three minutes after the man fought with the store's security guard, who was fatally shot with his own pistol […]
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 3

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff's Report for June 3, 2022, provided by the Sheriff's Office. SHERIFF'S REPORT: OH BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND, YOU'RE FINALLY HERE The ripple effect turned into a tsunami around our country last week. Cheatham was not spared the flood of emotions. Every servant understands they will rush into the threat because their […]
Dunkin’® Donates Over 70 Dozen Donuts to The Salvation Army of Tennessee to Sprinkle Joy this National Donut Day

Dunkin' is partnering with The Salvation Army this National Donut Day, Friday, June 3, to help sprinkle some joy to the community on one of its biggest holidays. Dunkin' of Tennessee is donating over 70 dozen donuts for The Salvation Army to distribute to police stations, fire departments, local shelters, community partners and supporters. Throughout […]
MTSU’s New Physician Assistant Studies Celebrates First Public PA Program in Middle Tennessee

MTSU's new Physician Assistant Studies, or PA, graduate program has been a decade in the making, and the university marked the occasion with a grand opening event last month. "It was an opportunity to make people aware of our existence and who we are since a lot of the work was done during COVID and people […]
Former Austin Peay Track and Cross Country Coach Misappropriated $30,600

The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has released an investigation involving Douglas Molnar, who served as Austin Peay State University's (APSU) Head Track and Field and Cross Country coach from September 2004 until June 2019. Investigators determined that Molnar misappropriated APSU funds totaling at least $30,600.45. Douglas Molnar pled guilty to theft The vast majority of the misappropriated […]
TRAFFIC-Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-2-8-2022

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES June 2 – 8, 2022 FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE   To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.  To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES […]
OBITUARY: Taylor Brianne Oliver

Taylor Brianne Oliver, age 30 of Ashland City, Tennessee, died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville. Taylor was born on September 25, 1991 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to Sandra Darden Elliott and the late Larry Oliver. She was a welder who loved Kentucky basketball. She especially loved spending time with her children. All […]
TBI Special Agents Investigate Two Shooting Incidents in Metropolitan Nashville

NASHVILLE – At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents are investigating the shooting death of a security guard at a Nashville business Thursday night, and the shooting of a gunman afterward by officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Preliminary information indicates that around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Robert […]
