Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 29, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 29 to June 3.
Cheatham County Source
Red Caboose and Depot Community Center Hub of Pegram
Sitting near Pegram’s city park and not far from the railroad tracks that used to run in front of it, the Depot Community Center is the heart of the town of just over 2,000 people. Sitting next to it, the red caboose is a fun reminder of what riding on the rails used to be. Read more.
Deborah McCrary of the McCrary Sisters Has Died
The McCrary Sisters share the following on the loss of their sister, Deborah McCrary, yesterday, June 1, 2022: “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved sister Deborah.” Read more.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Registration Begins for MNPS Promising Scholars Summer Learning Program
Fun and free academic enrichment will be available again this summer across Nashville and Davidson County for Metro Nashville Public Schools students. Read more.
Pups and Pints – An Event for Furry Friends and Humans to Return to oneC1TY
Pups & Pints returns to oneC1TY on June 11th! This free event benefits the Nashville Humane Association, connects dog-lovers and beer-lovers with the local community, and is open to all ages of humans and pups. Read more.
Five Persons Arrested Friday Night in Downtown Nashville Drug Sales
A continuing investigation into street drug sales downtown by Specialized Investigations Division undercover detectives with support from Central Precinct officers led to Friday night’s arrests of five persons related to the sales of cocaine. Read more.
Dickson County Source
The First-Ever Food Truck Friday Takes Place in Downtown Dickson on June 3rd
Come out to the First-Ever Food Truck Friday located at 100 S. Mulberry Street in Downtown Dickson, Tennessee on Friday, June 3rd from 5-9 pm. Read more.
The Ryman Auditorium Officially Becomes a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark
Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium has been designated as an official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Read more.
What is the Most Googled Vegetable to Grow in Tennessee?
Planning a garden this summer? The gardening experts at AllAboutGardening.com say the most googled vegetable to grow in Tennessee is the potato. Read more.
Maury County Source
Movies in the Park Returns to Maury County Park This Summer
Movies in the Park is an outdoor movie series presented by Maury County Parks & Recreation with support of the Friends of Maury County Parks. Enjoy a free movie on the big screen at Maury County Park! Read more.
Two Days of Family Fun at Baxter’s Mercantile of Columbia’s End of School Bash
Come out for the Baxter’s Mercantile of Columbia’s End of School Bash on June 3rd & 4th at Baxter’s Mercantile (808 S Garden St, Columbia, TN 38401)! Read more.
Grassroots Group Working to Save Sandy Hook Bridge
The Sandy Hook Five Arch Bridge Group is a grassroots effort working to save one of only five remaining five arch bridges in the United States. Located in the southern part of Maury County in the village of Sandy Hook just three miles south of Mt. Pleasant, the bridge is both functional and historical. Read more.
Robertson County Source
Robertson County Food Health Inspections for April 2022
These are the April 2022 health inspection scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Springfield Splash Pad Now Open
The City of Springfield’s splash pad opened for the season on Saturday, May 28, 2022, for kids of all ages and is free to the public. Read more.
Burn Ban for Robertson County Lifted
As of February 18, the Burn Ban for Robertson County has been lifted. However, the wind speeds were 11.5 mph on February 18, which is over the permitted wind speed of 10 mph. Burning is not advised. Read more.
Rutherford Source
Man Sought for Nashville Shooting and Seriously Injuring his Girlfriend
(May 27, 2022) Aury Newsom, 22, is wanted for Friday’s 1 a.m. shooting that seriously injured his girlfriend inside her Porter Road apartment. Read more.
In Case You Missed it: The Caverns to Open New Outdoor Amphitheater
Opening day is approaching for Tennessee’s newest outdoor venue: The Caverns Amphitheater! On June 25th, Old Crow Medicine Show’s Hootenanny with Willie Watson, Joshua Hedley and Town Mountain kicks off the first full capacity season. Read more.
4 Ways to Keep the Pool Clear Without the Pump
Pool maintenance has never been easier with the advancement of built-in technology like pumps and filters. And they’re great… until they’re not. Let’s face it. In Middle Tennessee, weather and other things beyond our control can impact daily life. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Sumner County. Read more.
Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall
Opry Mills just announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. With a space that offers more than 10,000 square-feet, guests can experience a unique, upscale and casual dining experience with more than 250 menu selections, all of which are made fresh and from scratch. Read more.
Nashville Culinary Destination Chef & I Moving to a New Location
Nashville culinary destination The Chef & I recently announced the soft launch of its new location at 1922 Adelicia St. Nashville TN, set to open at the beginning of June. In its new space, the restaurant will highlight its customized, interactive dining experience and offer new elements, including live music, happy hour menus and a sushi bar. Read more.
Williamson Source
Thompson’s Station Farmers Market Suspended Until Further Notice
Attention Farmer’s Market shoppers: The organizers of the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market say the market is suspended until further notice due to a permitting issue. Read more.
The Factory at Franklin Releases Renderings of Grand Hall Renovation
The Factory at Franklin – purchased late last year by Holladay Properties with plans to make the property a national model for adaptive reuse – has released two renderings of the upcoming Grand Hall renovation, where the overall renovation of the 10-building campus will begin in a few weeks. Read more.
Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Spring Hill
This is the eleventh location for Big Bad Breakfast and the third Middle Tennessee location. Big Bad Breakfast has locations at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 101 in Franklin and 5304 Charlotte Ave in Nashville. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Officers Respond to Barricaded Domestic Violence Incident in Mt Juliet
The barricaded domestic violence suspect incident at a home on S. Sunset Drive ended peacefully. Around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, officers responded to Sunnymeade Drive and Belinda Parkway to speak with an adult female victim who had just left her home. Read more.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in Wilson County. Read more.
