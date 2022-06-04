ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man stabbed in unprovoked attack outside pub near Madison Square Garden

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmlfR_0g0HSN6I00

A man was stabbed in the neck in an unprovoked attack outside of a pub near Madison Square Garden after Friday night’s Rangers game, police said.

The 25-year-old victim was in the outdoor seating area of Féile — an Irish pub at 131 West 33rd Street about a block away from the Garden — when a man walked up to him and stabbed him in the neck around 11:10 p.m., authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLzA6_0g0HSN6I00
The victim is seen through the ambulance vehicle window, as he was transported to Bellevue Hospital recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.
Loudlabs NYC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcE0f_0g0HSN6I00
The attack occurred at Féile, an Irish pub located about a block away from Madison Square Garden.
Loudlabs NYC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPUDy_0g0HSN6I00
Police are at the scene where a man was stabbed in the neck in an unprovoked attack outside Madison Square Garden.
Loudlabs NYC

The attacker, who was unknown to the victim, fled the scene on foot. But he was quickly arrested after police canvassed the area, cops said.

The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he is recovering with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cops were seen patrolling outside the packed bar after the incident.

