If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. One of the most fun parts about your birthday is running around to all the retailers to get your free gift, whether it’s a makeup set or a cup of coffee. It’s like little presents for you throughout the day. Sephora’s Birthday gifts are a favorite and they keep getting better and better every year. In fact, 2023’s gifts were just announced and TikTokers are already excited about the options, which feel more luxe this time around. Birthday gifts are available...

30 MINUTES AGO