Jack Grealish Sets Quadruple Target for Second Season at Manchester City With Erling Haaland Signing

By Vayam Lahoti
 5 days ago

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has outlined his ambitions of going all the way in every competition his side are involved in when he begins his second season at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite failing to help his side make it five Carabao Cup title wins in five seasons and break their Champions League hoodoo in his debut season at the Etihad Stadium, Jack Grealish finished the past campaign with ten direct goal contributions to his name in 39 appearances across all competitions.

The 26-year-old completed a British record £100 million move from boyhood club Aston Villa to join the six-time Premier League champions last summer after a breakthrough campaign at Villa Park and some impressive displays at the European Championships for England.

Whilst having admitted he has scope for improvement in his attacking numbers, Grealish is keen to add further silverware to his cabinet after winning his first league title after a scintillating final day victory for Pep Guardiola's side against Aston Villa two weeks ago.

"I am not saying I just want to win the Champions League next year. I want to win everything," the Manchester City forward said in an interview with The Mirror this week .

"I want to win the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the Premier League. That is what I have come here (to Manchester City) to do."

Being in and out of the starting XI, mixed displays and serious competition for places in attack have meant Grealish is yet to realise his true potential at City, with the Solihull-born star hoping to kick on from his first Premier League title win next season.

Grealish added: "I think I will improve next year, I know I will. I know there will be even more pressure on me next year than there was this year.

"I wish I had scored and assisted more (last season) but at the end of the day, I did not say that at the start of the season when I came here (to City).

"The one thing I said was that I wanted to win stuff and the main thing I wanted to win was the Premier League. That was my main target and I have done that. I know personally I can push on next year and hopefully I do."

It has been a recurring theme amongst Pep Guardiola's signings at Manchester City where incoming players often take a year to truly settle to life at the Etihad Stadium and start delivering consistently from the following season - as was the case with Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Rodri and Riyad Mahrez.

"You can imagine what the critics would have said if I would have gone for the price tag that I went for and then not win anything in my first season (at City)," Grealish said.

"To be able to prove them wrong and even just sit at home with my Premier League medal is a dream come true.

"I just want to win everything that I play in. We want to win. At the end of your career, you look back on your medals and what you have won."

