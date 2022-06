A new artificial turf at Badger Stadium is going to cost $789,000 more than what was originally pitched to the school board. After much discussion Tuesday the Arkadelphia Board of Education voted unanimously on a change order that will allow the Texas-based Hellas Construction to remove the existing sub-grade and drainage that was installed in 2014 by the original contractors, GeoSurfaces.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO