ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stars and Scars -- You be the Judge

TMZ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp scored a massive victory against Amber...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard, Courtroom Notebook Up for Auction

3:07 PM PT -- The auction is over. The winning bid was for $14,969. Anyone trying to get their hands on something related to the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial will love this -- one man's courtroom notes, including details not seen on TV, are about to go to the highest bidder.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon is the Father of Abby De La Rosa's Baby on the Way

Nick Cannon says he'll be a dad once again -- and we've learned the mounting speculation he's having a kid with Abby De La Rosa is true ... they're welcoming another baby together. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Abby's due on October 25, the two welcomed twins together...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
TMZ.com

Migos Gov Ball Cancelation Doesn't Mean They've Split

Migos is still a rap group ... the trio has NOT split up despite a recent removal from an upcoming festival, which only fueled existing rumors of a potential breakup. A label rep for Migos tells TMZ ... the reason the group is no longer performing at this week's Governors Ball is because Quavo is busy filming a movie, and they couldn't work around the schedule conflict.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Birthday Cutie Turned Into!

Before this adorable gal launched her music career on Myspace back in 2005, she was just your average 1-year-old blowing out her birthday candles in London, England. This cute kid has been 'mean muggin' since 1985 ... and according to her Instagram page, she loves a candid mirror selfie! Growing up with two parents already in the entertainment industry, it comes as no surprise that she rose to stardom after the release of her first song "Smile" back in 2006.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris Files For Divorce

Kenya Barris, famous for creating the ABC sitcom "black-ish," is once again pulling the plug on his marriage ... because he just filed for divorce for a second time. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kenya beelined it to a Los Angeles courthouse this month and filed to end his marriage to his wife of over 20 years, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scars
TMZ.com

Alicia Keys Says Queen Elizabeth Chose 'Empire State Of Mind' for Jubilee

Alicia Keys is setting the record straight about her song choice at the Queen's Platinum Jubliee -- saying her NYC-based hit wasn't her pick -- it was the Queen's. Alicia's been facing some backlash ever since performing "Empire State Of Mind" at Queen Elizabeth's royal ceremony on Saturday, with many thinking the song serves no purpose at an English bash ... but she says she was only giving the 96-year-old Royal what she wanted.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Amber Heard's Sister Posts Message of Support

Amber Heard’s sister has no regrets about the outcome of the Johnny Depp trial -- putting on a united front even in defeat. Whitney Henriquez shared her support for her “sissy” on IG, this a few days after a jury ruled in favor of her ex-brother-in-law. She didn’t mince words … saying she’d do it all over again. The photo attached was just a hashtag -- #istandwithamberheard.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Carrie In 'John Tucker Must Die' 'Memba Her?!

Florida-born actress Arielle Kebbel was just 21 years old when she was cast as Carrie -- the beautiful, smart and overachieving high school student plotting against the popular boy -- in the 2006 teen romantic comedy film "John Tucker Must Die." Arielle shared the big screen with Jesse Metcalfe as...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

National Coalition Against DV Gets Backlash for Supporting Amber Heard

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial might be over, but the ridicule isn't … especially for folks who disagree with the jury, and stand by Amber. Ruth Glenn, CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, tells TMZ … since releasing a statement in support of Amber last week, the group has been besieged by Depp fans on all fronts.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Brittany Snow

Carrie In 'John Tucker Must Die' 'Memba Her?! Brittany Snow Sued Over 2016 Car Crash. 'Pitch Perfect' Cast -- Reunites on Bourbon Street For 'Moulin Rouge' Wedding Party. Zac Efron -- Post-Rehab Reunion With 'Hairspray' Cast. 10/11/13. Disney Chicks -- It's O.K. to Look. 2/26/09.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Vanilla Ice Is a Liar, Says 'Ice Ice Baby' Co-Writer

Rap music's first song to go No. 1 on Billboard -- Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" -- is still one of its most controversial, as one of Ice's collaborators comes forward claiming the rapper's a total fraud. Mario "Chocolate" Johnson — the man Suge Knight infamously appointed as co-writer of...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Steve Harvey Jokes About Daughter's Split From Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey didn't wait too long to start crackin' jokes about his daughter's breakup with Michael B. Jordan ... and admits he might've learned a new way to avoid another costly divorce. Steve talked about his daughter Lori Harvey parting ways with MBJ on his morning show Monday ... and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy