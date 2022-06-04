ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Avenue crash in Fort Myers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pedestrian was killed in a crash on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers early...

fox13news.com

Body of 21-year-old found in Tampa Bay after Howard Frankland Bridge crash, troopers say

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida troopers are trying to figure out how a driver involved in a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge ended up in the waters of Tampa Bay. Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the bridge after receiving a report about a body found by marine units and the U.S. Coast Guard. Troopers identified the man as a 21-year-old from Brandon, but didn't publicly name him in an FHP news release.
BRANDON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

911 calls released from deadly Arcadia day care crash

The horrific 911 calls from a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl at an Arcadia day care have been released. The crash happened at the Imagination Station day care on March 16. A car drove through the playground while kids were playing. There is now a guardrail surrounding that area...
ARCADIA, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Crime & Safety
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Skeletal remains found in Charlotte County identified as missing man

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Human skeletal remains discovered in May have been linked to a missing persons case. The remains were on the east side of the Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve in Babcock Ranch and were discovered by a land development company worker. Following investigation, the remains have been...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man dies, 20 gunshots heard Saturday morning in Cape Coral

Early Saturday morning residents in Cape Coral heard close to 20 gunshots at 1807 SW 10th Terrace. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers found Fernando Batista Montero with multiple gunshot wounds. Montero was in the backseat of a car in the driveway and died at the scene. CCPD...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Port Charlotte woman arrested, suspected of unlicensed construction

A Port Charlotte woman suspected of conducting construction without a license in the Wellen Park area faces 22 felony charges after her Monday arrest. According to the North Port Police Department, Doreen Heneault, 63, is accused of filing permits to do construction without a license, filing documents with forged signatures and using a notary stamp improperly in an attempt to defraud the state. Heneault continued to conduct business utilizing her dead husband’s contractor license, well after he had passed. She also filed documents knowing signatures were forged and used a notary stamp from a former employee that she is not licensed to use.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Victim’s daughter looking for answers after deadly Cape Coral shooting

A daughter has been left heartbroken and looking for answers after her father was gunned down and killed on Saturday in Cape Coral. An update has not yet been provided on the homicide investigation and the name of the suspect. The Cape Coral Police Department tells WINK News it is still waiting to release suspect information. The victim is known to be Fernando Batista Montero. His daughter, who wishes to remain unnamed for the time being, has no idea why this happened.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Alligator attack in North Port puts a man in the hospital

A 49-year-old man is in the hospital on Tuesday after being bitten by an alligator in North Port by the Warm Mineral Springs Motel. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota County EMS, and FWC all responded to the alligator attack. The man was taken to the hospital to be...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 8

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Family held hostage, duct-taped and zip-tied in their Lehigh Acres home

Neighbors are terrified after deputies say three people including a child were held hostage in their own home in Lehigh Acres. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect used zip ties and duct-taped their mouths shut. A neighbor that spoke with WINK News said that she, and the...

