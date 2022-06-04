Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Avenue crash in Fort Myers

A daughter has been left heartbroken and looking for answers after her father was gunned down and killed on Saturday in Cape Coral. An update has not yet been provided on the homicide investigation and the name of the suspect. The Cape Coral Police Department tells WINK News it is still waiting to release suspect information. The victim is known to be Fernando Batista Montero. His daughter, who wishes to remain unnamed for the time being, has no idea why this happened.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO