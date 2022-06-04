ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Montero, Spencer, Walker earn top UNC, ECU scholarships

Three area high school students have been awarded full academic scholarships to attend campuses of the University of North Carolina in the fall.

Emma Resse Montero, a graduating senior at Northeastern High School, has been selected to receive a Morehead-Cain Scholarship from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Aliah Spencer, a graduating senior at John A. Holmes High School, and Daniel Walker, a graduating senior at Currituck County High School, have been selected for the EC Scholars program at East Carolina University.

A c - c o r d i n g to a press r e l e a s e , Monte - ro was a m o n g the 75 students f r o m North Carolina, other states and five other countries selected for the Morehead-Cain Scholarship. The scholarship is a four-year undergraduate merit award that pays for tuition, books, room and board at UNC-Chapel Hill. It also funds four summers of travel and “experiential learning.”

Montero, daughter of Karin and Andy Montero of Elizabeth City, plans to study sports administration, social and economic justice and Spanish at UNC.

At Northeastern, Montero serves as president of the National Honor Society, is an officer in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is co-captain of the varsity tennis and soccer teams. She also serves as vice president of Northeastern’s FFA and volunteers weekly with the Albemarle Commission Meals on Wheels program.

Spencer and Walker are among the 20 graduating high school seniors selected for ECU’s EC Scholars Program. According to a press release, the EC Scholars program is ECU’s “most prestigious and competitive merit-based undergraduate award.” Recipients are recognized for “their outstanding academic performance, commitment to community engagement and strong leadership skills.”

Finalists participated in multiple rounds of interviews and were selected from approximately 900 applications, ECU said. The four-year Honors College scholarship is valued at nearly $64,000 and includes a study abroad stipend.

Spencer, the daughter of Mia Peterson Spencer and Eric Spencer of Edenton, plans to major in public health at ECU. She has already received “early assurance” in ECU’s audiology doctoral program in the College of Allied Health Sciences, the university said.

Walker, son of Cynthia and Patrick Walker of Harbinger, plans to pursue a biology major at ECU.

Education
RALEIGH, NC
