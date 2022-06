(WLUK) -- The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and endangered teen who ran away from his Appleton group home over the weekend. Officials say 14-year-old Alex Radtke ran away on Saturday, June 4. He has several mental and behavioral health conditions which he takes prescribed medication for. He has not had his medications for several days and may be a threat to himself or others if approached.

