Portland Thorns' Friday win full of pride and joy

The Portland Thorns' Pride night was joyful.

And no part of it was more filled with unabashed happiness than the moment Kelli Hubly scored her first career goal.

A defender beloved for her fun-loving spirit and pre-match sound tracts, Hubly's 15th-minute goal got the Thorns started on their way to a much-needed 3-0 win over expansion club Angel City FC in front of 14,493 fans in a drizzly outing Friday, June 3, at Providence Park.

Scoring

Thorns, 15th minute — Defender Kelli Hubly scores her first for the Thorn with a snap header from nine yards off of a Sophia Smith corner kick delivery. 1-0 Thorns.

Thorns, 18th minute — Christine Sinclair scores off a quick feed from Hina Sugita, who won the ball, dribbled to the top of the 18 and rolled a pass into Sinclair's path. 2-0 Thorns.

Thorns, 68th minute — Sinclair converts with a header at the far post. Janine Beckie ran down the ball near the goal-line after it appeared Portland had just missed connecting on a scoring chance, Beckie sent the ball back across the goal mouth and Sinclair headed it inside the post. 3-0 Thorns.

Big picture — This was Portland's fifth home match in its first six regular-season matches, and its first win since the season opener on April 30. So, it was a needed result — especially with a stretch of road games looming. The Thorns improved to 2-1-3 for nine points, tied with OL Reign and Angel City (3-3-0) for third place through six games.

Both teams were assertive in the attack, making for an entertaining battle. Angel City had a lot of possession and tested the Portland defense, but the Thorns were the opportunistic team — especially with the critical second goal in the 18th minute when Hina Sugita won possession in the attacking third and quickly surged forward and set up Sinclair's first goal with a perfectly-weighted pass.

Defending set pieces — Angel City took 13 corner kicks — 11 in the second half. They sent a couple of headers over the bar, but couldn't create any Grade-A chances from those corners.

"We have been hearing a lot of corners," Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson said. "I think it's a testament to how we defend we get a lot of numbers back and we block a lot of shots. So you do give up corners like that. We're going to keep working on it."

Added Hubly: "Yeah, that was a lot of corner kicks. They're not fun to defend. So I think for us to be strong and not let them score off any of them was important for us."

That Hubly celebration — Hubly's goal set off perhaps the most jubilant Thorns celebration in recent memory as she was mobbed by all of her teammates.

"It was crazier than I could dream," Hubly said. "We always joke (that) 'Oh I'm gonna score.' But to actually score was so surreal. I think I blacked out for a second, but it was so exciting."

"I'm going to have to replay that (celebration) a couple of times," Wilkinson said. "It's making a highlight video. I'm not sure what I'm going to do with it yet, but I think that encompasses just the pure joy of the game and that moment. She's such a big part of the team character and connectedness."

Sinclair doing Sinclair things —

With her eighth NWSL regular season multi-goal game, Christine Sinclair is up to second in career NWSL goals (57), tied with Lynn Williams behind Sam Kerr.

"I've been very fortunate to be a part of this organization since Day One. And, obviously been on a very successful team for 10 years. So just a credit to the team and the teammates that I've played with," Sinclair said.

Thorns' next match — Portland at San Diego, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 (CBS Sports Network).

