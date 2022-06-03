ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Thorns' Friday win full of pride and joy

By Paul Danzer
 5 days ago
Kelli Hubly and Christine Sinclair (twice) score goals as Portland beats Angel City 3-0.

The Portland Thorns' Pride night was joyful.

And no part of it was more filled with unabashed happiness than the moment Kelli Hubly scored her first career goal.

A defender beloved for her fun-loving spirit and pre-match sound tracts, Hubly's 15th-minute goal got the Thorns started on their way to a much-needed 3-0 win over expansion club Angel City FC in front of 14,493 fans in a drizzly outing Friday, June 3, at Providence Park.

Scoring

Thorns, 15th minute — Defender Kelli Hubly scores her first for the Thorn with a snap header from nine yards off of a Sophia Smith corner kick delivery. 1-0 Thorns.

Thorns, 18th minute — Christine Sinclair scores off a quick feed from Hina Sugita, who won the ball, dribbled to the top of the 18 and rolled a pass into Sinclair's path. 2-0 Thorns.

Thorns, 68th minute — Sinclair converts with a header at the far post. Janine Beckie ran down the ball near the goal-line after it appeared Portland had just missed connecting on a scoring chance, Beckie sent the ball back across the goal mouth and Sinclair headed it inside the post. 3-0 Thorns.

Big picture — This was Portland's fifth home match in its first six regular-season matches, and its first win since the season opener on April 30. So, it was a needed result — especially with a stretch of road games looming. The Thorns improved to 2-1-3 for nine points, tied with OL Reign and Angel City (3-3-0) for third place through six games.

Both teams were assertive in the attack, making for an entertaining battle. Angel City had a lot of possession and tested the Portland defense, but the Thorns were the opportunistic team — especially with the critical second goal in the 18th minute when Hina Sugita won possession in the attacking third and quickly surged forward and set up Sinclair's first goal with a perfectly-weighted pass.

Defending set pieces — Angel City took 13 corner kicks — 11 in the second half. They sent a couple of headers over the bar, but couldn't create any Grade-A chances from those corners.

"We have been hearing a lot of corners," Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson said. "I think it's a testament to how we defend we get a lot of numbers back and we block a lot of shots. So you do give up corners like that. We're going to keep working on it."

Added Hubly: "Yeah, that was a lot of corner kicks. They're not fun to defend. So I think for us to be strong and not let them score off any of them was important for us."

That Hubly celebration — Hubly's goal set off perhaps the most jubilant Thorns celebration in recent memory as she was mobbed by all of her teammates.

"It was crazier than I could dream," Hubly said. "We always joke (that) 'Oh I'm gonna score.' But to actually score was so surreal. I think I blacked out for a second, but it was so exciting."

"I'm going to have to replay that (celebration) a couple of times," Wilkinson said. "It's making a highlight video. I'm not sure what I'm going to do with it yet, but I think that encompasses just the pure joy of the game and that moment. She's such a big part of the team character and connectedness."

Sinclair doing Sinclair things —

With her eighth NWSL regular season multi-goal game, Christine Sinclair is up to second in career NWSL goals (57), tied with Lynn Williams behind Sam Kerr.

"I've been very fortunate to be a part of this organization since Day One. And, obviously been on a very successful team for 10 years. So just a credit to the team and the teammates that I've played with," Sinclair said.

Thorns' next match — Portland at San Diego, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 (CBS Sports Network).

