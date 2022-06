Blockchain technology will drive “Web 3” and return power to ordinary internet users. Or, so goes the claim we’ve heard hundreds of times lately. How likely is this to happen? The answer isn’t simple, but one thing is certain: Web3 will need to exist on the right blockchain network to deliver on its promises. That blockchain would have to be proven over a long period of time, it must have a stable and secure protocol, and it must be trusted. BSV is all those things—however, a lot also depends on the people who build the Web3 services people use. Can we rely on them to deliver the online functions humanity needs?

