June 8, 2022 — The event includes four races with exciting, scenic courses in Dunes City. Starting with the swim in the clean and clear Woahink Lake, participants then bike along beautiful, quiet, country roads of Dunes City, and run through the winding trails and campground of Honeyman State Park. The race finishes with an epic and unforgettable climb up the Oregon Dunes. After a weekend full of outdoor activities and breathtaking scenery, participants and their families will look forward to an annual trip to the coast for the Oregon Dunes Triathlon.

DUNES CITY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO