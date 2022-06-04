ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

SMS goes back to nature

By Jun 4, 2022
Thesiuslaw News
 5 days ago

June 4, 2022 — After what seemed like, to those that love the event, a very long two-year hiatus, kids from Siuslaw Middle School returned to Camp Cleawox for Outdoor School last week. For four days, Florence's sixth graders spent their normal school hours surrounded by nature.

Thesiuslaw News

Spinning the wheel of life

June 8, 2022 — The Kiwanis Club of Florence provided a “reality check” to area middle schoolers on June 6 and 8. First attending in Siuslaw and then again in Mapleton, Kiwanians provided a real-life version of the Game of Life to students, who learned how they might navigate life in their potential professions.
FLORENCE, OR
Thesiuslaw News

All signs point to graduation

June 8, 2022 — Drive down Highway 101 this week and you’ll find blue and gold signs honoring each graduate of the Class of 2022. These signs, provided each year by the Kiwanis Club of Florence, are reminders that it is once again time for the community to honor Mapleton and Florence’s seniors who have come to the end of the long journey that is high school.
FLORENCE, OR
Thesiuslaw News

'Protecting the community’s historic treasure trove’

“An orange glow shows from the window. Soon, it radiates out another. And another. Before the neighbors can call 911 the entire library wing of the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum is engulfed in a roaring inferno spreading unimpeded into the main building with all its priceless artifacts. The fire department arrives in time to evacuate the block and save...almost nothing,” explains Phelps of his nightmare.
FLORENCE, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Oregon Dunes Triathlon June 11

June 8, 2022 — The event includes four races with exciting, scenic courses in Dunes City. Starting with the swim in the clean and clear Woahink Lake, participants then bike along beautiful, quiet, country roads of Dunes City, and run through the winding trails and campground of Honeyman State Park. The race finishes with an epic and unforgettable climb up the Oregon Dunes. After a weekend full of outdoor activities and breathtaking scenery, participants and their families will look forward to an annual trip to the coast for the Oregon Dunes Triathlon.
DUNES CITY, OR
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Lincoln City’s seven miles of coastline are now even more accessible

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City’s seven miles of coastline are now even more accessible to anyone who feels the call of the Pacific. The coastal town brought in three beach wheelchairs for public use, along with three portable "Mobi-mats." The effort to improve accessibility to the beach...
kqennewsradio.com

TWO GO OVER WINCHESTER DAM ON PADDLE BOARD

One woman was taken to the hospital after two women went over the Winchester Dam on a paddle board Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the incident took place just before 7:00 p.m. The report said 34-year old Mary Mercer is familiar with floating on the North Umpqua River from the Page Road boat ramp down to the dam. She and 30-year old Alicia Bruner put in and floated down to the dam, where they usually hang out. Due to water levels, Mercer was not able to stop and both women went over the structure.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Immense Surge in Oregon Coast Orca Sightings Includes Baby Killer Whale

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Few things get Oregonians fired up and excited these days like orca sightings, especially when they happen in enormous numbers like in recent weeks. Part of that is there are simply more eyes now trained on them and a big network that connects the watchers, but there do seem to be more killer whales out off the Oregon coast than usual as well. (Photo detail courtesy Chuck Johnson: the baby orca is visible next to the larger one, note the orange patch)
Lebanon-Express

2022 Lebanon Strawberry Festival

The rides were rocking, corn dogs cooking and lines lengthening at the start of the 2022 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Thursday, June 2, near Cheadle Lake Park.
LEBANON, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Lacouture and Colton named Athletes of the Year

June 7, 2022 — On June 3, the entire Siuslaw High student body gathered in the school’s mall area and awaited an important announcement from KCST News Director George Henry. Henry was there to announce the 2021-22 KCST/Siuslaw News/Sports Club Athlete of the Year, an award for Siuslaw...
FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

RECORD RAINFALL SATURDAY FOR ROSEBURG

Saturday’s heavy rain set a new record for the date. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said that .66 inches of rain was recorded at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That is the highest amount that has ever fallen on June 4th. A trace of rain was recorded on Friday. Sunday had .18 inches of rain. That means Roseburg got .84 inches of rain between Friday morning and Sunday night.
oregontoday.net

Reckless Endangering in Lane Co., June 7

Monday morning, June 6, just prior to 3:30am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Eugene Police Department responded to Dalton Dr. in the Santa Clara area after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, authorities located and detained 32 year old Dylan Holmes. Investigation revealed that Holmes, possibly suffering from mental health issues, fired multiple rounds in the neighborhood. At least one round struck another residence. No injuries were reported. Multiple firearms belonging to Holmes were taken for safekeeping. Holmes was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges of Reckless Endangering, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CITED FOR CITY ORDINANCE VIOLATIONS

Two people were cited for city ordinance violations by Roseburg Police following an incident on Saturday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. the two men were with a group of people who disagreed with a separate group who had a permit to hold an event on the lawn of the courthouse. A 52-year old man had parked his truck and a large flatbed trailer across approximately six parking spaces in front of the event, violating a city ordinance regarding general parking rules. He refused to move it, so was issued a citation.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

7 arrested in Salem shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Seven people have been arrested for allegedly shoplifting items from a Salem-area Target, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspects range in age from 26 to 41 years old. Over $1,000 in merchandise was recovered, according to police, including a shopping cart full of Tide...

