Francisco Lindor back in Mets lineup despite fractured finger

By Mike Puma
New York Post
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Francisco Lindor’s sore right middle finger is fractured, but not to the extent of keeping him removed from the Mets lineup.

Two days after catching his finger in double doors in his hotel suite and then missing one game, the Mets shortstop returned to the starting lineup Friday night.

X-rays found a fracture, but Lindor was satisfied enough in his ability to grip the baseball that he played shortstop instead of taking the DH route.

“My finger was slammed in a door, so it’s not the same as it was three days ago,” Lindor said before going 0-for-4 in the Mets’ 6-1 loss to the Dodgers . “But it’s good enough.”

Lindor said he hasn’t touched the door since his accident.

“The door was still open,” he said. “I ain’t touching that door. I’ll deal with the sun.”

Francisco Lindor
Tylor Megill is scheduled to pitch for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday in a minor league rehab appearance. The right-hander had a mound session Friday, which followed a live batting practice three days earlier. Megill, who was placed on the injured list last month with right biceps inflammation, is expected to need 1-2 rehab starts before he can rejoin the Mets’ rotation. Trevor Williams, who has been filling Megill’s spot in the rotation, is scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Dodgers.

Buck Showalter said he felt bad for Joe Girardi, who was fired as Phillies manager on Friday. Showalter has a long relationship with Girardi’s interim replacement, Rob Thomson; Showalter and Thomson intersected in the Yankees’ organization beginning in 1989.

“It’s bittersweet, back and forth,” Showalter said. “I have known Joe for a long time, he is a good manager.”

The Dodgers will retire Gil Hodges’ No. 14 during a pregame ceremony Saturday. Hodges, who will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame next month, already has that number retired by the Mets following his managerial career with the franchise, which included a World Series title in 1969. Hodges was an All-Star first baseman for the Dodgers in the 1950s who finished his career with 370 homers.

