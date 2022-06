Severe Weather Statement issued for Bennett by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Blaine; Box Butte; Brown; Cherry; Custer; Dawes; Deuel; Garden; Grant; Hooker; Keith; Keya Paha; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Rock; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BLAINE BOX BUTTE BROWN CHERRY CUSTER DAWES DEUEL GARDEN GRANT HOOKER KEITH KEYA PAHA LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS ROCK SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS

