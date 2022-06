Click here to read the full article. Foo Fighters have announced two “global event” tribute concerts for late drummer Taylor Hawkins, with the first set for Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and the second on Sept. 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. “Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts,” the band said in a lengthy statement on its website today. Described as “all-star rock and roll shows” with...

