Police investigating reported sexual assault near UW-Madison campus

A Dubuque woman has been cited after crashing her vehicle about 3 miles north of Dickeyville. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that 49-year-old Christen Bourgeois-Tebbe was going north on Church Road Thursday morning. Authorities say she was traveling too fast and could not negotiate a curve. Bourgeois-Tebbe’s vehicle went off the roadway and through a fence line. The vehicle came back onto the roadway and Bourgeois-Tebbe left the scene. She did not report the crash until the next day. She wasn’t injured in the crash, but her vehicle did sustain disabling damage. Bourgeois-Tebbe was cited for Failing to Report a Crash to Law Enforcement.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO