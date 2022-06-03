ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Police investigating reported sexual assault near UW-Madison campus

By Logan Reigstad
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Police say they are investigating a sexual assault that happened early Friday morning near the UW-Madison campus. According to the Madison Police Department, the victim was...

www.x1071.com

x1071.com

Bond Set in Shooting

Bond has been set at $2-million dollars for a Freeport man accused of fatally shooting another man Saturday night in Dubuque. Court reports show 30-year-old Keywani Evans made his initial court appearance on Monday. Evans faces charges of 1st-degree murder for shooting 20-year-old Taiwon Jackson Jr. multiple times. Police were called to a home along Central Avenue Saturday evening after getting reports of a shooting. Officers say surveillance footage shows Evans shooting Jackson a total of 3 times. Evans fled the scene and was arrested Sunday morning. Authorities say the two men knew each other, but police are continuing to investigate a motive and other details.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Asbury Man Sentenced For Flare Gun Shooting Spree

A Dubuque County man was sentenced Monday to five years of probation for 12 criminal charges, most of which stem from a flare gun shooting spree in Dubuque. 28 year old Royal Broman of Asbury was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree arson, four counts of reckless use of fire, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of second-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Broman, 22 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River, Illinois, and 17 year old Annalise Flogel of Asbury were all arrested following the flare gun shooting spree on June 9th, 2021.
ASBURY, IA
x1071.com

Civil Dispute Leads To Arrest in Lafayette County

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Main Street in Gratiot for a civil dispute Monday around 8:15pm. As a result, 36 year old Jon Simmons of Gratiot was arrested for Bail Jumping and cited for theft. Simmons was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Dyersville Man Arrested For Domestic Assault

Officials with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Terrell Fuller of Dyersville Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault. A report says that Fuller assaulted 40 year old Lakeisha Blount at their residence.
DYERSVILLE, IA
x1071.com

Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies

MAUSTON, Wis. — State authorities say the man who allegedly shot and killed a retired Juneau County judge last week has died. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed over the weekend that 56-year-old Douglas K. Uhde shot and killed 68-year-old former Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer inside Roemer’s home in the Township of New Lisbon early Friday morning.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Woman Cited After Crash

A Dubuque woman has been cited after crashing her vehicle about 3 miles north of Dickeyville. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that 49-year-old Christen Bourgeois-Tebbe was going north on Church Road Thursday morning. Authorities say she was traveling too fast and could not negotiate a curve. Bourgeois-Tebbe’s vehicle went off the roadway and through a fence line. The vehicle came back onto the roadway and Bourgeois-Tebbe left the scene. She did not report the crash until the next day. She wasn’t injured in the crash, but her vehicle did sustain disabling damage. Bourgeois-Tebbe was cited for Failing to Report a Crash to Law Enforcement.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Road reopens more than 3 days after retired Juneau Co. judge found fatally shot

TOWN OF NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the area where a retired Juneau County judge was found fatally shot late last week. More than three days after retired judge John Roemer was found shot to death in his home in the town of New Lisbon, the sheriff’s office announced Monday evening the road Roemer lived on has been allowed to reopen. Earlier Monday, Sheriff Brent Oleson wrote on Facebook he hoped the initial investigation would be finished by Tuesday afternoon.
x1071.com

Madison police officers, firefighters play with kids, talk about careers

MADISON, Wis. — Police officers, firefighters and kids in Madison got to know each other Monday through games, talking and exploring emergency vehicles. The Black Officer Coalition and Sable Flames hosted the special program at Glenn Stephens Elementary School on the city’s near west side. Emergency responders paired...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man steals car with person with disabilities inside, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a person with disabilities wasn’t hurt after a car they were riding in was stolen Sunday afternoon. Police say they were called to the 4700 block of E. Washington Ave. just after 2 p.m. Sunday after getting a call about the incident. According to police, the person with disabilities was in the car with the engine running while their caretaker went inside a building to get food. A 43-year-old man reportedly got into the car and drove off while the caretaker was away.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Verona police establish safe exchange zone at City Hall

VERONA, Wis. — Verona residents now have a safe space for exchanges. Police officials said they had noticed an increase in child custody and online purchase exchanges in the parking lot outside City Hall. In response, a portion of the lot that is well-monitored by cameras was designated as a Safe Exchange Zone. The zone is highly visible from the police department building.
VERONA, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
x1071.com

Gunshots hit occupied apartment overnight in Town of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after multiple gunshots hit an occupied apartment building in the Town of Madison overnight. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies and City of Madison police responded to the 200 block of Deer Valley Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. They found multiple shell casings in the area.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Brookfield man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Officials in Brookfield have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 91-year-old man after he was found safe. Before law enforcement found him, the man had last been seen around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Brook Park Drive. The man’s wife reported waking up to find him and their vehicle missing.
BROOKFIELD, WI
x1071.com

Crawford County Investigation

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help regarding a damage to property incident. According to a release from Crawford County Crime Stoppers, two windows were broken out on the backside of the Old Kickapoo Exchange Building in Gays Mills. The incident happened sometime between May 27th and May 30th. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crawford County Crime Stoppers at 608 – 326 – 8933.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Disturbance Results In Disorderly Conduct Charge

Iowa County authorities received a report of a disturbance on North Level Street in Dodgeville Sunday around 3:15pm. An Iowa County Sheriff’s deputy and Dodgeville Police responded to the scene. Later, 40 year old Joseph Connor of Dodgeville was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. Connor was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on the disorderly conduct charge.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Fatal Fire in McGregor

One person was killed in a residential fire on Sunday morning in McGregor. The Mar-Mac Police Department says they were notified of the fire in the 800 block of Walton Street at about 6:15 a.m. Sunday. A report says the residence was occupied by two individuals and one of the residents was unable to escape and was found deceased. Fire departments from McGregor, Garnavillo and Prairie du Chien responded along with other first responders. No other information has been released.
MCGREGOR, IA
x1071.com

Man Arrested in Iowa County For 4th OWI

The Iowa County Communications Center received a report of a vehicle parked along Highway18-151 near Mile Marker 53 Sunday about 9pm. A caller saw a man walking along the highway back towards the vehicle and was concerned for that person’s safety as it was getting dark and rainy. Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene and found the man with the vehicle. As a result, 49 year old Dan Schroeder of Cross Plains was placed under arrest and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked for his 4th offense of Operating While under the Influence, Tampering and Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device, Violating a Court Order, and Operating While Revoked.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Woman Arrested For Domestic Assault

Dubuque Police arrested 40 year old Jillian Murphy of Dubuque Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. A report says Murphy assaulted her boyfriend, 46 year old Curt Guler at their residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Madison releases Midtown summer traffic plan with focus on Mineral Point Road

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police will increase traffic enforcement along portions of Mineral Point Road this summer. The move is part of Midtown’s 2022 Strategic Plan and the goal is to reduce crashes by 15%. Police will focus on the intersections at South Gammon Road, Whitney Way, and the area between those two intersections. Police will also increase enforcement on the Beltline at Verona Road.
MADISON, WI

