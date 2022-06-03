Police investigating reported sexual assault near UW-Madison campus

A Dubuque County man was sentenced Monday to five years of probation for 12 criminal charges, most of which stem from a flare gun shooting spree in Dubuque. 28 year old Royal Broman of Asbury was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree arson, four counts of reckless use of fire, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of second-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Broman, 22 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River, Illinois, and 17 year old Annalise Flogel of Asbury were all arrested following the flare gun shooting spree on June 9th, 2021.
