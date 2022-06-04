My People’s Market returns to Portland after COVID shutdowns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A popular shopping event in Portland is making its return this weekend after two years of COVID shutdowns.



The My People’s Market started Friday night — showing off the business diversity of Portland.

The three-day event highlights the many entrepreneurs, artists, food and drink makers of Portland from all different backgrounds.

My People’s Market is also the largest BIPOC market in the Pacific Northwest.

This year, Grammy-winner Esperanza Spalding will headline with a special performance on Sunday.

My People’s Market is open through Sunday, located at the Workshop Blocks between Southeast Taylor and Salmon streets.

