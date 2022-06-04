ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

My People’s Market returns to Portland after COVID shutdowns

By Elizabeth Dinh
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJPxY_0g0H2CZE00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A popular shopping event in Portland is making its return this weekend after two years of COVID shutdowns.

The My People’s Market started Friday night — showing off the business diversity of Portland.

These are the new Pacific Northwest counties listed as ‘unaffordable’ for homeownership

The three-day event highlights the many entrepreneurs, artists, food and drink makers of Portland from all different backgrounds.

My People’s Market is also the largest BIPOC market in the Pacific Northwest.

From gold to guns: Loot the Deschutes finds both trash and treasure

This year, Grammy-winner Esperanza Spalding will headline with a special performance on Sunday.

My People’s Market is open through Sunday, located at the Workshop Blocks between Southeast Taylor and Salmon streets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
pdxmonthly.com

Take a Hike to a Swimming Hole

Combine water and a walk, short or long to one of these spots within 100 miles of Portland. There’s a reason why we flock to swimming holes every summer. Taking a dip in the deep, sparkling pools of water set amongst forests, waterfalls, and rocky bluffs is a whole lot better (and more scenic) than sitting indoors next to an air conditioner. At a lot of spots, the water can be reached can be reached within a minute or two after leaving your car. But where’s the adventure in that? Here are some splash zones that can be accessed only by hiking in, and that’s honestly half the fun. Plus, there’s a good chance they aren’t nearly as crowded as the swim spots that are easier to access.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esperanza Spalding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Food And Drink#Food Drink#Bipoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

Portland’s 35 best patios and rooftop bars for outdoor dining this summer

After a roller coaster spring filled with dazzling sun breaks mid-week and soggy weather at the weekends, Portlanders will be more eager than ever to get outdoors. Here, we’ve gathered our 35 favorite places to eat and drink al fresco throughout the metro area, including plant-filled patios, bustling beer gardens and rooftop bars with stunning views. As always, check social media for current hours.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Midcentury Chalet in the Treetops Is Polished to a Shine in Highlands Crest

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: an absolute showstopper perched high above town. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy