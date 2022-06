ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police say an 18-year-old woman has died after she was struck by an SUV while using a crosswalk on Little River Turnpike near Oasis Drive last month. Detectives with the Mason Police District Crash Reconstruction Unit in Fairfax County said 18-year-old Daniela Bonilla Betancourt was hit just after 10:15 p.m. on May 22. She was taken to a nearby hospital for help but police say she died from her injuries over the weekend.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO