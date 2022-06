The Iowa County Communications Center received a report of a vehicle parked along Highway18-151 near Mile Marker 53 Sunday about 9pm. A caller saw a man walking along the highway back towards the vehicle and was concerned for that person’s safety as it was getting dark and rainy. Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene and found the man with the vehicle. As a result, 49 year old Dan Schroeder of Cross Plains was placed under arrest and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked for his 4th offense of Operating While under the Influence, Tampering and Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device, Violating a Court Order, and Operating While Revoked.

1 DAY AGO