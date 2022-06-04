ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oman oil discoveries to boost production by up to 100,000 barrels, minister says

 5 days ago
June 4 (Reuters) - Oman has made new oil discoveries that will raise its production by 50,000 to 100,000 barrels in the coming two to three years, the state news agency said on Saturday, citing energy and minerals minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhy.

Crude oil reserves in the Sultanate currently stand at 5.2 billion barrels, and gas reserves at around 24 trillion cubic feet, he added.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

