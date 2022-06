YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The first excessive heat event of the season is now upon us as high pressure strengthens across the region before reaching its peak intensity Friday through the weekend. High temperatures will approach 110 degrees already this afternoon and are expected to top out between 110 and 115 degrees across the lower deserts by Friday and last through the weekend.

YUMA, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO