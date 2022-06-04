The second Iowa softball rankings released Friday, June 3, 2022 by the IGHSAU
IOWA RANKINGS
The second Iowa softball rankings released Friday, June 3, 2022 by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
CLASS 5A
1. Waukee Northwest (5-1); 2. Fort Dodge (6-2); 3. Johnston (5-1); 4. Muscatine (5-1); 5. Ankeny Centennial (6-3); 6. West Des Moines Valley (5-2); 7. Linn-Mar (7-0); 8. Southeast Polk (3-2); 9. Iowa City Liberty (11-1); 10. Pleasant Valley (2-2); 11. Bettendorf (1-4); 12. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-1); 13. Ames (6-1); 14. Waukee (6-1); 15. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1). Dropped out: Des Moines East (12), Cedar Rapids Jefferson (14).
CLASS 4A
1. Winterset (5-1); 2. ADM (9-0); 3. Clear Creek-Amana (8-0); 4. Carlisle (3-1); 5. Indianola (2-3); 6. Bondurant-Farrar (4-1); 7. Fairfield (4-2); 8. Western Dubuque (5-6); 9. Oskaloosa (1-4); 10. North Polk (4-2); 11. Creston (2-1); 12. Dallas Center-Grimes (4-1); 13. Norwalk (4-1); 14. Knoxville (4-0); 15. Sioux City Heelan (6-3). Dropped out: Marion (14), Solon (15).
CLASS 3A
1. Davenport Assumption (5-1); 2. Mount Vernon (10-0); 3. Williamsburg (8-2); 4. West Burlington-Notre Dame (7-0); 5. Northeast (7-1); 6. Anamosa (2-3); 7. West Liberty (3-3); 8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (5-2); 9. Davis County (5-1); 10. Sioux Center (4-1); 11. Ballard (3-3); 12. Roland-Story (3-3); 13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2); 14. Spirit Lake (10-1); 15. Sumner-Fredericksburg (6-1). Dropped out: West Delaware (13), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (14), Harlan (15).
CLASS 2A
1. Central Springs (5-0); 2. Van Meter (9-2); 3. North Union (6-0); 4. Iowa City Regina (3-1); 5. West Monona (8-1); 6. Wilton (7-2); 7. Interstate-35 (4-3); 8. Pella Christian (3-4); 9. Earlham (3-5); 10. Louisa-Muscatine (8-1); 11. Jesup (7-1); 12. Waterloo Columbus (7-2); 13. Alburnett (6-3); 14. Mount Ayr (4-1); 15. Hudson (5-2). Dropped out: Durant (13).
CLASS 1A
1. North Linn (9-0); 2. Lisbon (6-1); 3. Southeast Warren (6-1); 4. Newell-Fonda (8-2); 5. Collins-Maxwell (5-0); 6. Wayne (7-0); 7. Remsen-St. Mary's (4-0); 8. Martensdale-St. Marys (4-0); 9. Sigourney (5-1); 10. Clarksville (7-0); 11. Belle Plaine (6-1); 12. Highland (4-2); 13. Akron-Westfield (6-0); 14. Central City (10-2); 15. Griswold (3-0). Dropped out: North Butler (9).
