The second Iowa softball rankings released Friday, June 3, 2022 by the IGHSAU

 5 days ago

IOWA RANKINGS

CLASS 5A

1. Waukee Northwest (5-1); 2. Fort Dodge (6-2); 3. Johnston (5-1); 4. Muscatine (5-1); 5. Ankeny Centennial (6-3); 6. West Des Moines Valley (5-2); 7. Linn-Mar (7-0); 8. Southeast Polk (3-2); 9. Iowa City Liberty (11-1); 10. Pleasant Valley (2-2); 11. Bettendorf (1-4); 12. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-1); 13. Ames (6-1); 14. Waukee (6-1); 15. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1). Dropped out: Des Moines East (12), Cedar Rapids Jefferson (14).

CLASS 4A

1. Winterset (5-1); 2. ADM (9-0); 3. Clear Creek-Amana (8-0); 4. Carlisle (3-1); 5. Indianola (2-3); 6. Bondurant-Farrar (4-1); 7. Fairfield (4-2); 8. Western Dubuque (5-6); 9. Oskaloosa (1-4); 10. North Polk (4-2); 11. Creston (2-1); 12. Dallas Center-Grimes (4-1); 13. Norwalk (4-1); 14. Knoxville (4-0); 15. Sioux City Heelan (6-3). Dropped out: Marion (14), Solon (15).

CLASS 3A

1. Davenport Assumption (5-1); 2. Mount Vernon (10-0); 3. Williamsburg (8-2); 4. West Burlington-Notre Dame (7-0); 5. Northeast (7-1); 6. Anamosa (2-3); 7. West Liberty (3-3); 8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (5-2); 9. Davis County (5-1); 10. Sioux Center (4-1); 11. Ballard (3-3); 12. Roland-Story (3-3); 13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2); 14. Spirit Lake (10-1); 15. Sumner-Fredericksburg (6-1). Dropped out: West Delaware (13), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (14), Harlan (15).

CLASS 2A

1. Central Springs (5-0); 2. Van Meter (9-2); 3. North Union (6-0); 4. Iowa City Regina (3-1); 5. West Monona (8-1); 6. Wilton (7-2); 7. Interstate-35 (4-3); 8. Pella Christian (3-4); 9. Earlham (3-5); 10. Louisa-Muscatine (8-1); 11. Jesup (7-1); 12. Waterloo Columbus (7-2); 13. Alburnett (6-3); 14. Mount Ayr (4-1); 15. Hudson (5-2). Dropped out: Durant (13).

CLASS 1A

1. North Linn (9-0); 2. Lisbon (6-1); 3. Southeast Warren (6-1); 4. Newell-Fonda (8-2); 5. Collins-Maxwell (5-0); 6. Wayne (7-0); 7. Remsen-St. Mary's (4-0); 8. Martensdale-St. Marys (4-0); 9. Sigourney (5-1); 10. Clarksville (7-0); 11. Belle Plaine (6-1); 12. Highland (4-2); 13. Akron-Westfield (6-0); 14. Central City (10-2); 15. Griswold (3-0). Dropped out: North Butler (9).

