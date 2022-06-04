ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlington distance runners Noah Graham and Bella Graham following mother's footsteps

By Mike Keating, The Alliance Review
 5 days ago
The brother-sister duo of senior Noah Graham and junior Bella Graham have made quite a run of talented distance runners at Marlington High School, both in cross country and track and field.

Their efforts throughout the regular season, the conference meet and the first two levels of postseason competition earned them Division II state berths in the 3200-meter run for the second straight season.

Bella is scheduled to run the eight-lap race in Jesse Owens Stadium Saturday at 2:45 p.m., followed by her older brother's event 15 minutes later. They both enter the event as regional champions.

The Grahams have distance running in their bloodlines. Melissa Graham-Perkins, their mother, won the Div. II girls 3200 race at Ohio Stadium in 1993 as a freshman, posting a time of 11 minutes, 7.99 seconds.

Now, the spotlight shifts to her two oldest children, who don't believe in sibling rivalry.

"My sister and I are friends who support each other and encourage one another," Noah said. "I'm proud of what she has done."

Noah has witnessed his younger sister's progress daily since she trains with the boys team.

"I'm glad the boys let me train with them," Bella said. "They've pushed me to work hard."

Bella and Noah Graham have goals for the state championships but they don't include times or places

Bella, who also is scheduled to run the 1600 meters, finished ninth in the state in the 3200 as a sophomore in 2021, one week after recording her best-ever time in the event at 10:47. Thrilled to move up one spot at that meet as a junior, she doesn't consider herself the favorite to replicate her mother's achievement at state 29 years earlier.

"I consider myself an underdog, because Grace Hartman, who won the 3200 last year, is back," Graham said.

Hartman, a senior at Dayton Oakwood, also enters the state race as a regional champion, running a 10:39.58 at Piqua.

"She's an excellent runner, but I'm going to compete as hard as I can," Bella said. "I'm not listing [place] as a goal, but I do have goals. I want to compete and set a new personal record."

Noah, who is headed to Walsh University in the fall, was the state runner-up in the 3200 last spring, running a 9:33.32. He finished second to Woodridge senior Ryan Champa, now a freshman at John Carroll University, who was clocked at 9:31.03.

With Champa graduated, Noah doesn't envision facing any pressure to move up one spot in the 3200.

"I'm ready to go," he said. "I also don't think about setting any time or place as goals, because those are numerical issues. When you start thinking about numerical things, that's when pressure occurs."

Bella credits her mother for her exposure to distance running, which started at an early age.

Marlington's Noah and Bella Graham inspired by their mother's success in distance running

"When I decided to go out for track, she wanted me to try distance running," Bella said. "I've been doing it for as long as I can remember."

Marlington boys track coach Bob Dagenhardt calls Noah a student of distance running. That includes examining distance running history generally and his mother's achievement at the state meet in 1993 specifically.

"I've asked her about it and she'll talk about it a little bit, although she doesn't like to [dwell] on it," Noah said. "I don't know if there's any tape of her running at state, but I'd like to see it."

Noah, who also is part of Marlington's state-qualifying 4x800 relay, has seen his mother as a coach and admits it was a positive experience and a major factor behind his successful high school career.

"Her workouts have helped me develop into a better runner," he said. "Genetics have also played a part in any success I've had. I've also put in the work, running thousands of miles during my career. I've also relied on my faith for helping me overcome adversity. I've been blessed."

Bella prefers discussing how her mother and coach has helped her experience personal growth while she continues to grow as a distance runner.

"She has pushed me to be mentally tough, to be humble and to be thankful to God for our opportunity to compete," Bella said.

Comments / 0

