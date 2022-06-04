ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd, Oregon State "walk"-off New Mexico State 5-4

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Justin Boyd drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning to help top-seeded Oregon State beat No. 4 seed New Mexico State 5-4 Friday night at the Corvallis Regional.

Garret Forrester went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Oregon State (45-15), the national No. 3 seed.

Oregon State plays third-seeded San Diego in the semifinals after New Mexico State (24-33) plays No. 2 seed Vanderbilt in a loser-out game Saturday.

After Gavin Logan struck out to open the bottom of the 10th, Travis Bazzana walked and then stole second. Jake Dukart was intentionally walked, Matthew Gretler flied out, and pinch hitter Gavin Jabin walked on four consecutive pitches to load the bases with two outs. Boyd took four balls in a row to "walk"-off the Aggies.

Tommy Tabak went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for New Mexico State.

Starter Cooper Hjerpe gave up three runs on two hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts and hit three batters over 6 1/3 innings for a no decision. Ryan Brown (5-1) struck out three over 1 2/3 no-hit innings for the Beavers.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

