Los Angeles, CA

BMW Street Racer Sought by Detectives After Leaving Scene of Fatal Tesla Crash

 5 days ago

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: Detectives with Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Bureau are searching for the BMW street racer involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision.

Key News Network still photo from the video at the scene of the fatal crash on May 28, 2022. Keith Johnson / KNN

The incident occurred on May 28, 2022, around 12:30 a.m. in the Encino neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. LAPD stated in a news release that a driver of a Tesla sedan encountered a BMW sedan and engaged in speed racing, traveling westbound on Victory Boulevard, east of white Oak Avenue at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Tesla lost control near Victory Boulevard and Encino Avenue, running off the roadway and crashing into a light pole and a tree.

LAPD said the driver of the BMW stopped, and without exiting the vehicle, observed the aftermath of the collision and sped off westbound on Victory Boulevard.

The driver of the Tesla was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department. At this time, LAPD identified the driver as a male, approximately 35 years old. His identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The BMW sedan is described as a 2011-2015 M3/M5. It is lowered, with modified exhaust and a built-in spoiler. The driver of the BMW is sought for engaging in speed racing and a felony hit-and-run, according to LAPD.

A Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund was created by the City Council to reward community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through civil compromise. A reward of up to $50,000 is available.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Barragan at (818)-644-8028

or Detective Davis at (818) 644-8032.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Related
iheart.com

L.A. Mom Mowed Down By Teen Driver In Stolen Car Blasts Woke DA

The video is horrifying and tough to watch, but what makes it all even more infuriating is to hear how the woke DA of L.A. is basically giving the teen a light slap on the wrist. The mother in the video above, identified as Rachel, is furious after learning that...
Key News Network

Pomona Commercial Fire Contained to Rear of Building

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial fire on the 100 block of South Main Street in the city of Pomona. Arriving engines located smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building. Fire...
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Caught on Video: Burglars smash Rite Aid windows, steal high-end bottles of liquor

Police in Orange County arrested three people who had been burglarizing pharmacies, stealing expensive liquor off the shelves, and authorities believe they could be linked to dozens of other crimes. From top shelf tequila to cognac and scotch whiskey, Orange County Sheriff's deputies said the bandits loaded hundreds of high-end liquor bottles into tall trash cans inside of a San Clemente Rite Aid store. Security video from the Monday break in at the showed how fast and organized the trio worked after smashing a front window with a crowbar. "So, it's obviously a well-orchestrated group. They are making entry. They are only in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Police Say Suspect in Beverly Grove Follow-Home Robbery Accidentally Shot Accomplice in Leg

Police say a man charged with a Beverly Grove follow-home robbery accidentally shot his accomplish in the leg. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 20 around 12:45 a.m., four men visiting from Northern California arrived at their short-term rental property in the 2400 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive after dining in the Beverly Grove area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man charged with murdering scientist camping with daughters goes on trial for attacking 2 LA County sheriff's deputies

A man charged with murdering a scientist camping in Malibu Creek State Park is on trial for allegedly attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in separate incidents while he has been in custody.Anthony Rauda, 45, is charged with attacking a female sheriff's deputy in Men's Central Jail with a shaved-down pencil after a contentious hearing on March 16 and punching a male sheriff's deputy in the jaw after a March 30, 2020 hearing in which Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo refused to let the defendant represent himself.Rauda is awaiting trial in the case of 35-year-old Allergan scientist Tristan Thomas...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

At least 1 person killed in crash on 405 freeway in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (CNS) — At least one person was killed Monday morning in a crash between a work truck, a sedan and possibly a pickup on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Carson. The crash was reported at 4:20 a.m. on the northbound San Diego Freeway at Wilmington Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CARSON, CA
newsantaana.com

The Orange Police are looking for two vehicle burglary suspects

Around noon on May 10th, a vehicle burglary occurred at Peters Canyon Regional Park, in Irvine. The victim tracked their stolen AirPods to the city of Costa Mesa where they confronted two possible suspects. One of the suspects offered to pay the victim cash for the AirPods. The suspects then...
crimevoice.com

Stabbed on the Bus, Robbed at Trader Joe’s

CULVER CITY – One man’s repertoire of public-transit terror morphed into a shopping nightmare. Culver City Police Department (CCPD) alerted to a radio call for service on on May 31, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM. A stabbing on a Culver City Bus had occurred at the transfer station...
CULVER CITY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Parents of Montebello man killed on motorcycle settle with LA County

MONTEBELLO – The parents of a 20-year-old man killed when his motorcycle struck a metal chain stretched across a paved pathway near the Lincoln Dam in Montebello in 2018 have reached a tentative settlement in their lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Lawyers for Alexandro Villaras and Diana Alvarez, the...
