BMW Street Racer Sought by Detectives After Leaving Scene of Fatal Tesla Crash

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: Detectives with Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Bureau are searching for the BMW street racer involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision.

Key News Network still photo from the video at the scene of the fatal crash on May 28, 2022. Keith Johnson / KNN

The incident occurred on May 28, 2022, around 12:30 a.m. in the Encino neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. LAPD stated in a news release that a driver of a Tesla sedan encountered a BMW sedan and engaged in speed racing, traveling westbound on Victory Boulevard, east of white Oak Avenue at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Tesla lost control near Victory Boulevard and Encino Avenue, running off the roadway and crashing into a light pole and a tree.

LAPD said the driver of the BMW stopped, and without exiting the vehicle, observed the aftermath of the collision and sped off westbound on Victory Boulevard.

The driver of the Tesla was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department. At this time, LAPD identified the driver as a male, approximately 35 years old. His identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The BMW sedan is described as a 2011-2015 M3/M5. It is lowered, with modified exhaust and a built-in spoiler. The driver of the BMW is sought for engaging in speed racing and a felony hit-and-run, according to LAPD.

A Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund was created by the City Council to reward community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through civil compromise. A reward of up to $50,000 is available.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Barragan at (818)-644-8028

or Detective Davis at (818) 644-8032.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network