LIVE RADAR: Scattered downpours possible as tropical disturbance moves through South Florida

click orlando
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla – The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few, gusty tropical downpours will continue to...

www.clickorlando.com

click orlando

What the Honk: Heat goes up, parking gets worse

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida heat is here, and summer is right around the corner. The heat makes us all a little frustrated, but I think it contributes to the honks as well... [TRENDING: Man bitten by gator he mistook for dog in Florida, deputies say | Woman who...
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward, Miami-Dade under new flood watches with forecast calling for more heavy rain

South Florida may still feel the aftermaths of Tropical Storm Alex early this week as parts of the region are again under a flood watch through at least the end of Tuesday. Because the region was already swamped from heavy rain over the weekend from the disturbance that became Tropical Storm Alex, even a few more inches of rain for South Florida could mean potential flooding, National Weather ...
fox13news.com

Baby turtle hatchlings on Florida's east coast make their way to Atlantic

JUNO BEACH, Fla. - It's that time of year when Floridians will be seeing more sea turtle tracks – and more sea turtle hatchlings. A group of leatherback sea turtles was spotted hatching over in Juno Beach. The Loggerhead Marinelife Center counted more than 4,400 sea turtle nests across beaches in that area this year. Juno Beach is located just north of West Palm Beach on the state's east coast.
JUNO BEACH, FL
Lootpress

Tropical Storm Alex, 1st of season, forms

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was located about 270 miles (435 kilometers) northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. Parts of...
click orlando

WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket launched right at the opening of the 5:04 p.m. launch window from Space Launch Complex 40. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The rocket is carrying a...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

What South Florida neighborhoods experienced after the heavy rain

Cars were marooned in the middle of Brickell’s waterlogged streets. A county worker stayed up all night filling trash bags with debris collected from clogged storm drains in west Miami-Dade. Neighbors in Pompano Beach cruised down the street on paddleboards. Fish swam up through the a parking garage’s storm drain at a condo near Miami Shores.
click orlando

Tropical system to bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
wqcs.org

Treasure Coast Spared the Worst

Treasure Coast -Sunday June 5, 2022: Sporadic heavy rain fell Friday night through mid-day Saturday, but the Treasure Coast avoided the worst from a tropical depression that sped west to east across the state without becoming a tropical storm as predicted. The National Hurricane Center had issued Tropical Storm Warnings...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Astra plans for second rocket launch from Florida on Sunday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – California-based private space flight company Astra announced Wednesday its next attempt to launch a rocket from Florida with NASA’s help will come no earlier than Sunday, June 12. The upcoming launch attempt — pending issuance of a launch license by the Federal Aviation Administration,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees

ORLANDO, Fla. – The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury...
ORLANDO, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's dolphins might be up to something

Are dolphins in Tampa Bay behaving in unusual ways? And if so, what's causing it? Those are the questions on the minds of locals after several odd incidents.And, caveat: We have way more questions than answers.What's happening: Late last week, criminal defense lawyer Bjorn Brunvand filmed a dolphin approach his dock on the intracoastal waterway in Largo, turn on its side, and swim along his seawall sideways for a spell before disappearing into the depths. He's lived there since 2005 and has never seen such behavior.And on Sunday, while fishing for snapper near the Weedon Island Preserve, Ben's daughter filmed...
LARGO, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Tropical rain on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing increased rain chances in Central Florida, thanks to a tropical system headed our way. Tropical moisture will continue to build in from the south from late Friday into Saturday. Expect rain chances to be up to 80% on Saturday. [LIVE RADAR: Track tropical...
ORLANDO, FL

