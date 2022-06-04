ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Weekend - Is English or French under threat in France? - BBC Sounds

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekend - Is English or...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
HEALTH
BBC

I've wanted to run away from being husband's carer

In their early courtship, Stevie and Grant Nagel's home was filled with music. The couple met in 1998 - both members of folk and rock bands in Glasgow - and would spend hours jamming with friends to well-worn favourites by The Waterboys and The Pogues. "I always remember one Christmas,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Connor Marron death: Student was soaking and shoeless when hit by train

The parents of a student who was found "soaked from the waist down" and without shoes after he was hit by a train in north London have said they may never know what happened. Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, had been at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace with a friend before he was killed in the early hours of 2 January.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Sounds#Uk
BBC

Dominican Republic minister shot dead in office

The Dominican Republic's minister of environment and natural resources has been shot and killed in his office by a close personal friend, officials say. Orlando Jorge Mera, 55, was holding a meeting at the time of the attack. At least six shots were heard. A presidential spokesman identified the assailant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday. Lilibet is seen smiling at a birthday picnic hosted by the couple at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan said they were "incredibly touched" by birthday wishes they received...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Death of girl, 14, highlights hospital staff recruitment issue

The death of a 14-year-old girl with leukaemia has prompted a coroner to call for action to resolve a national shortage of haematologists. Katie Wilkins died after failures in her treatment at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. She had suffered a catastrophic bleed on the brain but was under...
HEALTH
BBC

Cancelled flights: Traveller stuck abroad without medication

A man has been left stranded in Amsterdam without lifesaving medication for three days after flights were cancelled across Europe. Russ Montlake-Mees, 63, had been due to fly home on 4 June but said he was "thrown under the bus" by EasyJet which cancelled two flights at short notice. Thousands...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Harry and Meghan: White supremacists targeted Sussexes, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie as an "abomination" in a podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Prince Harry to be "judicially killed for treason", a jury heard. Mr Gibbons, 38, of Carshalton, south London, is on trial at...
SOCIETY
BBC

Ukraine round-up: 'Dead cities' in east and FM Lavrov not cleared to fly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, scene of intense battles with invading Russian forces, are now "dead cities". The twin cities have been subjected to intense shelling in recent weeks which has damaged or destroyed most buildings, and most residents have left. Ukrainian forces were still...
POLITICS
BBC

Majorca: Belfast boy dies after Spanish pool incident

A six-year-old boy from north Belfast has died following a pool incident while on holiday in Majorca in Spain. Corey Aughey was treated in intensive care following the incident on Thursday and died on Sunday. A family statement on Facebook said "Corey has gained his wings" and they thanked people...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bowel cancer: Son left to care for siblings urges more screening

A man left to raise his teenage siblings after their mum's death from bowel cancer has urged more people to get screened for the disease. Sue Coleman from Leeds died in April after having bowel cancer for five years. She was diagnosed with a stage four tumour aged 50. Son...
CANCER
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Discovery Confirms India, Korea and SEA Leadership Team Under Clement Schwebig

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed Thursday its leadership team for India, Southeast Asia and Korea (INSEAK) under Clement Schwebig, who will serve as president and managing director for the region. The announcement follows a similar set of appointments unveiled Wednesday for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which will be led by Priya Dogra, president and managing director for those regions. Both Schwebig and Dogra will report to Gerhard Zeiler, president of international for the newly merged entertainment giant.More from The Hollywood ReporterNRDC Event Honoring Julia Louis-Dreyfus Turns Into Hollywood Exec Roast: "These F***ers Are Going to the Moon"'Pachinko' Cast, Crew Take a...
BUSINESS
BBC

Irpin: Russia's reign of terror in a quiet neighbourhood near Kyiv

In a corner of the leafy town of Irpin, the brutality of the Russian occupation was clear from the start. The body of a young woman in a red coat would remain in the street for four weeks - lying where she had been trampled not once, but over and over again, under the wheels of Russian armoured vehicles.
EUROPE
Reuters

Wildfire in southern Spain forces town evacuation; three hurt

BENAHAVIS, Spain, June 9 (Reuters) - A wildfire in mountains in southern Spain has forced the evacuation of the centre of the town of Benahavis, a district that is home to 7,000 people, and three firefighters were injured, authorities said. The blaze started on Wednesday afternoon on the slopes of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy