Report: New Chelsea Ownership Set to Hire New CEO & Sporting Director

The Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium, who now own Chelsea, are planning on two major staffing changes, according to reports.

The consortium succeeded Roman Abramovich and enter their first summer in charge of Chelsea.

As per Caught Offside , the Boehly-Clearlake ownership are looking to bring in a new CEO and sporting director at Chelsea.

The report states that senior sources at the Premier League expect Marina Granovskaia to issue a formal statement regarding her position as director at Chelsea.

The new owners are preparing 'major staffing changes', which would include hiring a new CEO and sporting director.

It is unclear as to who the early candidates for the roles could be, with Granovskaia and Bruce Buck potential departing from their roles.

It was previously reported that the bidders for Chelsea were looking into a potential deal to sign sporting director Paul Mitchell before the consortium were announced as the owners of Chelsea.

Mitchell succeeded former Chelsea director Michael Emenalo at Monaco, having previously held roles at MK Dons, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig.

Manchester United have also been interested in Mitchell, who has a good reputation in the footballing world.

He has two years left on his current deal and could be on the shortlist of candidates at Chelsea.

Further reports linked Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta as a potential replacement for Granovskaia.

It remains to be seen as to who will be part of the new-look Chelsea both on and off the pitch under the new ownership.

