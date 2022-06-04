June 4 Bless Your Heart

I love the idea of less light pollution. We have been slowly losing our night skies and our ability to even see most of the stars. BYH to those towns and Greenville for polluting our vision and stealing the stars when some simple policies could save our ability to see beyond our world.

This BYH is for whoever is in charge of the maintenance of the cemetery on Reedy Branch Road owned by the town of Winterville. I went to visit graves May 27, 29 and 30, which was Memorial Day. The weeds were halfway up my leg each day, and I am not a short person. The beautiful flags were blowing in the wind as were the tall weeds. I went back May 31 at 4 p.m. and cut the weeds on my family plot.

Let me see if I’ve got this straight. We are free to visit places like grocery stores, elementary schools, high schools, college campuses, churches, hospitals and concert venues where we might be gunned down by a shooter who also is free — free to purchase an AR-15 rifle with rapid-fire capabilities and plenty of ammunition to go with it. Soldiers have died for these freedoms. Why don’t I feel free? Bless our hearts!

BMH, can someone explain just exactly what “common sense” gun control is since the ones proposing it don’t have common sense? What are you going to do that’s not already being done? What law will keep criminals from being criminals?

BYH to whoever compared the U.S. to Ukraine when talking about the Second Amendment and a need for a civilian militia. You should engage your brain before you begin to type. Comparing the two countries’ needs as the same only shows you only have an agenda and no grasp of how completely different the situations are. Armed citizens are not what stops someone from invading the U.S.

BTHs. It’s ironic that the Republicans are using “mental health” as their new catchphrase for evading gun control. When has the Republican party ever supported funding for mental health? Never!

Bless my heart. Not trying to be cynical, but to me, gun control means keeping both hands on it.

BOH. Seventy percent of marriage is yelling “What?” from a different room.

BYH. No one wanted to talk about AIDS, but we did! Look how many lives were saved. No one wants to talk about LGBTQ, but we need to. God loves all people, no matter race, color, religion or gender.

Bless the heart of the person who said if you don’t like the tree removal at Arlington and Red Banks, you should’ve bought the lot yourself. That’s just dumb. The developer should’ve been smart enough to know trees are a positive asset to any property, to our lungs and to the Earth.

