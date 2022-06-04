ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

June 4 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaGz6_0g0GlyrD00

I love the idea of less light pollution. We have been slowly losing our night skies and our ability to even see most of the stars. BYH to those towns and Greenville for polluting our vision and stealing the stars when some simple policies could save our ability to see beyond our world.

This BYH is for whoever is in charge of the maintenance of the cemetery on Reedy Branch Road owned by the town of Winterville. I went to visit graves May 27, 29 and 30, which was Memorial Day. The weeds were halfway up my leg each day, and I am not a short person. The beautiful flags were blowing in the wind as were the tall weeds. I went back May 31 at 4 p.m. and cut the weeds on my family plot.

Let me see if I’ve got this straight. We are free to visit places like grocery stores, elementary schools, high schools, college campuses, churches, hospitals and concert venues where we might be gunned down by a shooter who also is free — free to purchase an AR-15 rifle with rapid-fire capabilities and plenty of ammunition to go with it. Soldiers have died for these freedoms. Why don’t I feel free? Bless our hearts!

BMH, can someone explain just exactly what “common sense” gun control is since the ones proposing it don’t have common sense? What are you going to do that’s not already being done? What law will keep criminals from being criminals?

BYH to whoever compared the U.S. to Ukraine when talking about the Second Amendment and a need for a civilian militia. You should engage your brain before you begin to type. Comparing the two countries’ needs as the same only shows you only have an agenda and no grasp of how completely different the situations are. Armed citizens are not what stops someone from invading the U.S.

BTHs. It’s ironic that the Republicans are using “mental health” as their new catchphrase for evading gun control. When has the Republican party ever supported funding for mental health? Never!

Bless my heart. Not trying to be cynical, but to me, gun control means keeping both hands on it.

BOH. Seventy percent of marriage is yelling “What?” from a different room.

BYH. No one wanted to talk about AIDS, but we did! Look how many lives were saved. No one wants to talk about LGBTQ, but we need to. God loves all people, no matter race, color, religion or gender.

Bless the heart of the person who said if you don’t like the tree removal at Arlington and Red Banks, you should’ve bought the lot yourself. That’s just dumb. The developer should’ve been smart enough to know trees are a positive asset to any property, to our lungs and to the Earth.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
Winterville, NC
Society
City
Winterville, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bless Your Heart#Common Sense#Byh#Reedy Branch Road#Bmh
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
355
Followers
638
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy