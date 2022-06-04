Letters: Ukraine must face reality and sue for peace; Tillis plays god

St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Augustine agreed on the concept of justifiable warfare. They put forth six principles, all of which they said must be met, in order for one nation to go to war against another nation: (1) just cause; (2) proper authority; (3) last resort; (4) probability of success; (5) beneficial outcome; and (6) proportionality.

Russia has met all six of these requirements, whereas Ukraine has failed to meet (1), (3), (4) and (5). Ukraine should have kept its promises to Russia contained in the Minsk Agreements. To not do so was unjust of Ukraine. Ukraine should have sought to negotiate a peaceful settlement with Russia. They did not. Ukraine has no chance at all of prevailing in a war against Russia: zero probability of success. No benefit can come to Ukraine from continuing this war.

Remarkably, Mr. Putin, of whom I am no particular fan, has two saints on his side of the arguments pertaining to the current war in Ukraine. Holy cow! We ought to pay attention to the ancient wisdom of those saints.

The United States of America should be doing all it can to encourage a fairly-negotiated cessation of hostilities. Only that will result in a reasonable outcome for the country of Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia will have no choice but to continue the war to its inevitable outcome — a complete takeover of Ukraine by Russia. No reasonable person wants that — including Mr. Putin. Ukraine must face reality and sue for peace. Doh!

James H. Dautremont

Greenville

Tillis plays God

As we follow the killing rampage in Texas, we must recognize again U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., for his stance on gun control.

Sen. Tillis, you assert that alternative means (situational awareness?) must be found to anticipate and prevent future such tragedies. Imagine for a moment that two of those white crosses placed at the makeshift Robb School memorial bore the names not of Tess Mata and Makenna Elrod but of your precious granddaughters. All those hugs denied, dreams shattered, potential unfulfilled!

What would make you cry out for their right to a happy life in exchange for some stranger’s desire to wield a gun for pleasure? You favor restrictions on abortion, so at some level you do value life. How do you make these God-type choices on who lives and who dies?

Kay Dennis

Beaufort