Orange County, CA

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, June 4, 2022

By katie-wiedel
 5 days ago

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, June 4, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight:. Increasing...

Orange County Takes Their Voices to the Polls

While voter turnout was low this week in Orange County, there were still many residents who turned out to their local voting centers to cast votes for the June primary election. For many residents, this election was personal. Local elections have the power to impact their lives, and many residents...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Local Orange County 2022 primary election results: City measures

There were measures on the June 7 ballot for three Orange County cities. Two of those cities, Huntington Beach and Westminster, are in our coverage area. The results below were published at 11:30 p.m. on June 7 by the Orange County Registrar of Voters. All 2,179 precincts have reported. Voter...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Celebrate Summer with Movies on the Lawn at Great Park

Join the City of Irvine this summer for the return of Movies on the Lawn, a series of family-friendly outdoor screenings at Great Park. The series kicks off Saturday, June 18, and continues various Saturday evenings through August 13. Movies begin after sunset, at approximately 8:15 p.m. Bring a blanket...
IRVINE, CA
State Senate Races Take Shape in 36th, 38th Districts After Primary Elections

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Council Approves City Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
‘Elect Our Mayor’ Measure B Appears Headed for Defeat

On Tuesday, June 7, Newport Beach residents went to the polls to vote for a variety of state, regional and local races. The sole Newport Beach issue: Measure B, the proposed amendment to the Newport Beach charter to provide for the direct election of the Mayor. Currently voters elect council...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Long Beach mayoral candidate Suzie Price’s statement on election night results

Long Beach City Councilwoman Suzie Price released the following statement in response to the preliminary results from the Tuesday, June 7, primary election:. “I started my journey in local government as a PTA mom who wanted to build a crosswalk for Long Beach children,” Price said. “I have dedicated my career to empowering women and victims of crime as an Assistant District Attorney and now I’m running for Long Beach Mayor to give all residents a voice. I will build safer neighborhoods and more affordable housing, reduce crime, and tackle our homelessness crisis to make City Hall work for all of us. It’s time to get to work.”
LONG BEACH, CA
With Duncan, Davies Already Set for General Election Faceoff, Primaries Give Glimpse to the Fall

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Huntington Beach Seniors Hit Roadblocks in Fight For Rent Relief

Seniors living at Skandia Mobile Home Park in Huntington Beach are increasingly worried they won’t be able to afford rent hikes, jeopardizing their ability to keep living in the homes they strategically planned to spend the rest of their days in. But they’re not giving up on those plans...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Leaders of international organization that trafficked in counterfeit Apple products plead guilty

Three brothers from San Diego pleaded guilty in federal court, admitting that for eight years, they led an international conspiracy to traffic counterfeit iPhones and iPads. As part of their plea agreements, the Liao brothers – Zhiwei, Zhimin and Zhiting – and their wives – Dao La, Mengmeng Zhang, and Tam Nguyen, who also pleaded guilty yesterday – agreed to forfeit their interests in five residences in San Diego, more than $250,000 in criminal proceeds, and more than 200 Apple iPhones that were counterfeit, fraudulently obtained, or linked to their criminal conspiracy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CdM Chamber of Commerce Hosts 40th Annual Corona del Mar Scenic 5K on June 4

Hundreds of runners of all ages and skill sets competed in the 40th annual Corona del Mar 5K on Saturday, June 4. Whether running the 5K course, participating in the 2-mile fUN Walk, or simply cheering the kids on in the Youth and Dolphin Dash series, all registered participants enjoyed a race t-shirt, race bib, swag bag, participation medal, and a hosted complimentary restaurant row feast of local eateries.
CORONA, CA
Marblehead Elementary to Ramp Up Environmental Focus

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Collision at La Pata, Pico Results in Fatality

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Casa Youth Shelter to hold Summer Open House Party on June 25

Come meet the Casa Youth Shelter staff, tour the House, and help usher in an epic summer season at Casa’s Summer Open House Party on June 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be fun for the whole family, with a bounce house, crafts, barbecue, cotton candy, face painting, an opportunity drawing, and more.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Mortgage Markets CUSO selects Mortgage Coach to increase mortgage lending engagement at credit unions

IRVINE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, announced today that Mortgage Markets CUSO, LLC has implemented Mortgage Coach to grow mortgage lending engagement at the credit unions it serves.
IRVINE, CA

