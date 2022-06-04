Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, June 4, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, June 4, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight:. Increasing...
While voter turnout was low this week in Orange County, there were still many residents who turned out to their local voting centers to cast votes for the June primary election. For many residents, this election was personal. Local elections have the power to impact their lives, and many residents...
There were measures on the June 7 ballot for three Orange County cities. Two of those cities, Huntington Beach and Westminster, are in our coverage area. The results below were published at 11:30 p.m. on June 7 by the Orange County Registrar of Voters. All 2,179 precincts have reported. Voter...
Join the City of Irvine this summer for the return of Movies on the Lawn, a series of family-friendly outdoor screenings at Great Park. The series kicks off Saturday, June 18, and continues various Saturday evenings through August 13. Movies begin after sunset, at approximately 8:15 p.m. Bring a blanket...
Orange County’s Republican DA Todd Spitzer is on track to win re-election outright – trouncing his Democrat-supported opponent by a massive margin – while Democrats advanced to have a chance in November to take a majority on the powerful Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
On Tuesday, June 7, Newport Beach residents went to the polls to vote for a variety of state, regional and local races. The sole Newport Beach issue: Measure B, the proposed amendment to the Newport Beach charter to provide for the direct election of the Mayor. Currently voters elect council...
Long Beach City Councilwoman Suzie Price released the following statement in response to the preliminary results from the Tuesday, June 7, primary election:. “I started my journey in local government as a PTA mom who wanted to build a crosswalk for Long Beach children,” Price said. “I have dedicated my career to empowering women and victims of crime as an Assistant District Attorney and now I’m running for Long Beach Mayor to give all residents a voice. I will build safer neighborhoods and more affordable housing, reduce crime, and tackle our homelessness crisis to make City Hall work for all of us. It’s time to get to work.”
OC residents in three cities had the opportunity to vote on various city ballot measures that could alter the way their city operates in the cities of Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Westminster. City of Huntington Beach Measure A – Cannabis Tax. Cannabis businesses are currently illegal in Huntington...
Seniors living at Skandia Mobile Home Park in Huntington Beach are increasingly worried they won’t be able to afford rent hikes, jeopardizing their ability to keep living in the homes they strategically planned to spend the rest of their days in. But they’re not giving up on those plans...
Three brothers from San Diego pleaded guilty in federal court, admitting that for eight years, they led an international conspiracy to traffic counterfeit iPhones and iPads. As part of their plea agreements, the Liao brothers – Zhiwei, Zhimin and Zhiting – and their wives – Dao La, Mengmeng Zhang, and Tam Nguyen, who also pleaded guilty yesterday – agreed to forfeit their interests in five residences in San Diego, more than $250,000 in criminal proceeds, and more than 200 Apple iPhones that were counterfeit, fraudulently obtained, or linked to their criminal conspiracy.
The Orange County Chapter of CHILDHELP, based on Newport Beach, raised over $500,000 net at the 40thth annual Childhelp Rich Saul Memorial Golf Classic at the Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point on Thursday May 12. This was a very special year as it marked the 10th anniversary to...
Hundreds of runners of all ages and skill sets competed in the 40th annual Corona del Mar 5K on Saturday, June 4. Whether running the 5K course, participating in the 2-mile fUN Walk, or simply cheering the kids on in the Youth and Dolphin Dash series, all registered participants enjoyed a race t-shirt, race bib, swag bag, participation medal, and a hosted complimentary restaurant row feast of local eateries.
The first round of election night results show Supervisor Katrina Foley, Buena Park Mayor Sunny Park and Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento in the lead for seats on Orange County’s powerful Board of Supervisors. But they’ll all likely be heading to runoffs in the November election, if no one...
Come meet the Casa Youth Shelter staff, tour the House, and help usher in an epic summer season at Casa’s Summer Open House Party on June 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be fun for the whole family, with a bounce house, crafts, barbecue, cotton candy, face painting, an opportunity drawing, and more.
Initial results show Orange County Board of Education’s conservative majority was defending their seats against challengers that could break their hold over the panel. As of 8:06 p.m., here are the results released by the Orange County Registrar of Voters. OC Board of Education. District 2, which runs along...
IRVINE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, announced today that Mortgage Markets CUSO, LLC has implemented Mortgage Coach to grow mortgage lending engagement at the credit unions it serves.
