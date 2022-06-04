ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bee

Two people injured in yet another Mt. Scott-Arleta shooting

By David F. Ashton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drqpl_0g0GlDoQ00 Despite the orange traffic barrels that have slowed such incidents, the shootings continue on 72nd

Peace for Mt. Scott-Arleta neighbors was again abruptly disturbed very early on Saturday, April 30, when once again shots rang out along S.E. 72nd Avenue, in an area just north of Woodstock Boulevard.

East Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. to an area near the Discount Mini Mart convenience store in the short block between Woodstock Boulevard and Knight Street, at the southern edge of Mt. Scott City Park.

Officers soon discovered that this wasn't an unfounded "Shots Fired" call: "They found two shooting victims; officers applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding of one victim," a PPB official told THE BEE.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is being released at this time.

If you have information on this crime, please email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov â€“ and refer to Case No. 22-113943. Or you can send tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon â€“ www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=823& â€“ and perhaps receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.

stevan pierce
4d ago

yeah, orange traffic barrel reducing gun violence is ridiculous and doesn't work despite what hardesty claims. PDX state university studied their use and found they don't work.

real_snoopster
5d ago

impossible. fair news. we all know those orange cones stop bullets

Nwpe
4d ago

The Architect of the utterly mid-wit Orange Barrel Theory is up for election. Vote for Rene Gonzalez

