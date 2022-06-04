MLB roundup: Yankees roll thanks to another no-hit bid

Jun 3, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

June 4 - Gerrit Cole threw seven shutout innings to help the New York Yankees to a 13-0 win against the visiting Detroit Tigers in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night.

Cole (5-1) did not allow a baserunner through 6 2/3 innings. He surrendered his only two hits in the seventh before ending the inning with his ninth strikeout. The veteran did not issue a walk.

New York is the first team in the expansion era (since 1961) to have perfect games through six innings in back-to-back games. Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon did not allow a baserunner through seven innings in a 2-1 win against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Aaron Judge went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for the Yankees, who have won four in a row and eight of 10. Jose Trevino homered and tripled for New York. Matt Carpenter and Anthony Rizzo also went deep, and Trevino and Rizzo drove in three runs each. Manny Banuelos closed out the win with two innings of one-hit ball.

Tigers starter Elvin Rodriguez (0-1) was tagged for 10 runs and 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four for the Tigers, who had won five of their previous six games.

Braves 3, Rockies 1 (10)

Adam Duvall scored on a wild pitch in the 10th inning and Matt Olson added a two-run single to fuel Atlanta to a victory over Colorado in Denver.

The late uprising made a winner out of A.J. Minter (1-0), who struck out two in the ninth inning after Max Fried scattered two hits and a walk while fanning four over the previous eight. Dansby Swanson collected three hits and Ronald Acuna Jr. added two to send the Braves to their season-high third straight victory.

Colorado's Connor Joe extended his on-base streak to 30 games with a single to lead off the fourth inning, but Brendan Rodgers went 0-for-4 to snap his hitting streak at 20 games.

Padres 7, Brewers 0

Joe Musgrove took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and Manny Machado belted a three-run homer as San Diego snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory at Milwaukee.

Musgrove, who last season tossed the only no-hitter in Padres history, did not allow a hit until Kolten Wong's two-out double in the eighth. He got the final out in the eighth before giving way to Craig Stammen. Musgrove (6-0) walked three and hit one batter while striking out six.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (3-3) yielded five runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the season.

Dodgers 6, Mets 1

Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry hit two-run home runs, Tyler Anderson pitched six scoreless innings and host Los Angeles earned a victory over New York.

Los Angeles' Trea Turner had an RBI single among his two hits to extend his major-league-best hitting streak to 26 games. Chris Taylor added a home run as the Dodgers improved to 2-0 in a four-game series between the top two teams in the National League.

Pete Alonso homered for the Mets, who have failed to build on a six-game winning streak they took into a 10-game California road trip that also includes six games against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels.

Red Sox 7, A's 2

Xander Bogaerts celebrated a historic night with a home run, a double and three RBIs, Nathan Eovaldi worked six shutout innings and Boston won at Oakland.

Bogaerts played his 1,094th at shortstop for the Red Sox, allowing him to surpass Everett Scott's record that had stood for 101 years. Eovaldi (3-2) limited the A's to four hits and one walk in his six innings. He struck out eight.

James Kaprielian (0-3) lost after allowing four runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Jed Lowrie finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the A's, who lost their fourth straight

Cardinals 14, Cubs 5

Corey Dickerson hit two solo home runs and Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman each blasted three-run homers as visiting St. Louis stormed back to rout Chicago.

Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 25 games and reached safely for a career-best 39th consecutive game. Lars Nootbaar hit a solo homer and Tommy Edman had three hits and three runs for St. Louis, which has won 10 of its last 14 games.

The Cubs grabbed an early lead in the first on Patrick Wisdom's two-out, three-run homer against Miles Mikolas (4-3). Wisdom finished with four RBIs after hitting a run-scoring single in the seventh.

Nationals 8, Reds 5

Lane Thomas broke out of an extended slump with three home runs and Josiah Gray silenced the bats of the team that drafted him to lead visiting Washington past Cincinnati.

Thomas was 1-for-22 entering Friday's game before doubling his season homer total to six. Tanner Rainey pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save in eight chances.

The Nationals, outscored 36-6 in four losses to open their 10-game road trip, homered five times off Cincinnati. Gray (6-4) overcame a first-inning, two-run homer to Tommy Pham that glanced off the glove of center fielder Victor Robles and landed on the berm beyond the center field wall.

Giants 15, Marlins 6

Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Crawford drove in five runs each, leading San Francisco past Miami.

Yastrzemski slugged a three-run homer in the second and added a two-run double off the right-field wall in the seventh. Crawford had an RBI groundout in the first and a grand slam as part of San Francisco's six-run seventh.

This game's announced pitching matchup between San Francisco's Alex Cobb and Miami's Elieser Hernandez never happened as Cobb was scratched due to lower-back tightness and Hernandez was switched out for Richard Bleier at the discretion of Marlins manager Don Mattingly.

Astros 10, Royals 3

Aledmys Diaz hit the first of Houston's three two-run home runs during a victory at Kansas City. Diaz finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Martin Maldonado and Yordan Alvarez also went deep as the Astros won their fifth straight game while handing the Royals their fifth straight loss. Houston starter Jose Urquidy (5-2) allowed three runs on five hits in six innings.

Royals starter Brady Singer (2-1) gave up seven runs on eight hits in five innings. Bobby Witt Jr. hit a three-run homer.

Rays 6, White Sox 3

Randy Arozarena hit an opposite-field home run in the first inning and Shane McClanahan struck out eight in six innings as Tampa Bay defeated Chicago in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Arozarena's shot capped a four-run first inning as Tampa Bay's offense got on track for the first time in over a week. The Rays had been held to a combined 21 runs in their previous eight games. McClanahan (6-2) allowed two runs on six hits and did not walk a batter.

Jose Abreu homered for the White Sox, who lost their fourth straight game.

Guardians 6, Orioles 3

Shane Bieber held Baltimore to three hits across seven-plus innings and Owen Miller drove in four runs as visiting Cleveland won its fourth consecutive game.

Miller finished with three hits, while Josh Naylor, Myles Straw, Jose Ramirez, Oscar Gonzalez and Austin Hedges all had two hits for the Guardians. Cleveland had 14 hits -- 11 singles and three doubles.

The Orioles, who were coming off a 10-inning loss to Seattle a night earlier, have lost back-to-back games after alternating losses and wins in the eight games before that.

Twins 9, Blue Jays 3

Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda each had two home runs and three RBIs as visiting Minnesota defeated Toronto.

Minnesota's Byron Buxton added three hits, including a two-run homer, in the opener of a three-game series. The Twins ended their three-game losing streak and stopped Toronto's season-best, eight-game winning streak.

George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit solo homers for Toronto. Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (2-2) allowed four runs and seven hits (including three home runs) in 4 2/3 innings.

Mariners 4, Rangers 3

Eugenio Suarez atoned for a costly error by hitting a two-run, opposite-field home run in the ninth inning that lifted Seattle past Texas in Arlington, Texas.

The Mariners rallied to claim the opener of a three-game series, their fifth win in seven games. With Texas up 3-2 entering the ninth, J.P. Crawford drew a one-out walk from Joe Barlow (1-1), and Suarez followed with his 10th home run of the season, a shot to right. Suarez had a three-RBI night.

The Rangers had grabbed a 3-2 lead in the seventh on Nathaniel Lowe's solo home run off Roenis Elias. Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning struck out seven in seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks.

Phillies 10, Angels 0

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered twice and Philadelphia routed visiting Los Angeles.

Bryson Stott also hit a three-run homer for Philadelphia, which finished with 10 hits and got a stellar performance on the mound by starter Zach Eflin (2-4), who threw eight scoreless innings, allowing five hits, walking one and striking out six while making 104 pitches.

Mike Trout, who grew up in nearby Millville, N.J., was making his first appearance in Philadelphia since 2014. With Friday's 0-for-4, Trout is hitless in his past five games, going 0-for-19 during that stretch. The loss was the Angels' ninth in a row.

Diamondbacks 8, Pirates 6

Alek Thomas homered twice as visiting Arizona hit five long balls in a victory over Pittsburgh.

Ketel Marte added a two-run shot and Christian Walker and Jake McCarthy socked solo homers for the Diamondbacks, who have won three of four. Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (4-3) pitched five innings, giving up three runs, two earned, and five hits.

Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a three-run homer and Jack Suwinski had three hits and an RBI for the Pirates, whose season-best, three-game winning streak ended.

-Field Level Media

