PCC medical dosimetry student wins ASRT scholarship

WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College student Erin Brzoskowski has been awarded a $5,000-scholarship by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists Foundation.

Brzoskowski was one of nine students from across the country selected to receive the Varian Radiation Therapy Advancement Scholarship from Varian Medical Systems (VMS), a California-based company that creates technology for treating cancer with radiation therapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

“Erin is an exceptional student; her dedication and hard work make her a well-deserving recipient of this scholarship,” said Elaine Spencer, director of PCC’s Radiation Therapy and Medical Dosimetry programs. “We are proud she chose PCC to further her education.”

Brzoskowski, a Wisconsin native who enrolled at PCC in the fall of 2021, says she was “surprised and excited” to learn of her scholarship win. She said the money would go toward paying debts she’s incurred in pursuit of higher education.

“I think ASRT has an amazing scholarship program available for members,” Brzoskowski says. “… It’s a great opportunity for anyone in a radiologic program.”

Brzoskowski says she chose PCC’s program because it allows her to train at clinical sites that will give her “the best advantage” in the dosimetry field and because its four-semester diploma can be completed in less than two years.

On track to complete her studies in December, Brzoskowski is planning to pursue a full-time dosimetry position next spring.

Technical Academy

PCC-Pitt County Schools Technical Academy faculty and staff closed out spring semester with an awards ceremony to celebrate accomplishments during the 2021-22 academic year.

Of the 60 students who participated in the academy, 11 received Student Excellence Awards during the program, after being nominated by their peers and selected by faculty and staff. The ceremony was also an opportunity to applaud 16 participants for making straight A’s in their PCC coursework and to recognize 14 students for passing exams to earn third-party credentials coveted by area employers.

“These students have worked hard — they took at least two college classes, along with two core high school classes each semester,” said PCC-PCS Technical Academy Director Lynn Griffin. “Many of them also had jobs, participated on sports teams at their high schools, and volunteered in the community.”

Griffin said all of the students have bright futures ahead, having acquired skills that can quickly lead to employment in stable careers with above-average starting wages. Some, including 14 who graduate high school this month, are only two or three semesters from earning associate degrees. Others, like Dean’s List student Luke Vandiford, have already begun working part-time in their field of study.

As a senior at Farmville Central High School, Vandiford used the skills he developed through PCC’s Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration program to land a part-time job with Mechanical Systems Solutions. “I have good teachers that make a connection with me to make sure I understand the material,” he said. “I learn something new every day.”

In addition to HVAC, the academy features five other hands-on programs not offered by the students’ high schools: Architectural Technology, Biotechnology, Electrical Systems, Computer Integrated Machining and Industrial Systems.

Space is still available for rising juniors to participate. To apply, students should contact Griffin at (252) 493-7653 or lgriffin@email.pittcc.edu. Additional information is on the PCC Technical Academy Facebook page, and campus tours will be available throughout the summer.